The 21 richest people in China

Stephanie Yang
Jack Ma AlibabaREUTERS/Brendan McDermidAlibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (2nd L) poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company’s initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker ‘BABA’ in New York September 19, 2014.

China has more billionaires than almost any other country in the world.

In Forbes’ 2015 ranking of the world’s richest, 213 of the billionaires are from China. That number is second only to the United States, with 536 billionaires.

The rankings, which were released Monday, included 290 new additions, 71 of which were from China. However, the total number of Chinese billionaires decreased from 242 in 2014.

At the top of the list is Wang Jianlin, who owns China real estate company Dalian Wanda Group. Wang catapulted from 4th place last year to 1st in 2015 at a net worth of $US24.2 billion, overtaking Alibaba’s Jack Ma, who was previously number one.

Other well-known Chinese tech company CEOs also made the top of the list, including the heads of companies Tencent, Baidu, and Xiaomi.

Here are the top 21 richest people in China, who have made their fortunes on everything from mining to technology to real estate.

21. Yang Huiyan

World rank: #309

Net-worth: $US5 billion

Age: 33

Company: Country Garden Holdings

Industry: Real estate

Source: Forbes

20. Lu Guanqiu

Lu Guanqiu is seen during an interview with Reuters in an office of Wanxiang's headquarters.

World rank: #301

Net-worth: $US5.1 billion

Age: 70

Company: Wanxiang Group

Industry: Diversified

Source: Forbes

19. Guo Guangchang

Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun Group speaks during the APEC CEO Summit, as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit

World rank: #259

Net-worth: $US5.7 billion

Age: 48

Company: Fosun International

Industry: Diversified

Source: Forbes

18. Zhang Zhidong

World rank: #254

Net-worth: $US5.8 billion

Age: 43

Company: Tencent

Industry: Internet media

Source: Forbes

17. Lu Zhiqiang

World rank: #248

Net-worth: $US5.9 billion

Age: 62

Company: China Oceanwide Group

Industry: Diversified

Source: Forbes

16. Chan Laiwa

Chan Lai Wa celebrating a donation of the museum to the State Art Collections in Dresden, Germany

World rank: #240

Net-worth: $US6.1 billion

Age: 74

Company: Fu Wah International Group

Industry: Real estate

Source: Forbes

15. Hui Ka Yan

World rank: #230

Net-worth: $US6.2 billion

Age: 56

Company: Evergrande Real Estate

Industry: Real estate

Source: Forbes

14. Liu Yongxing

World rank: #208

Net-worth: $US6.6 billion

Age: 66

Company: East Hope Group

Industry: Agribusiness

Source: Forbes

13. William Ding

Ding Lei, the founder and CEO of NetEase

World rank: #208

Net-worth: $US5.6 billion

Age: 43

Company: NetEase

Industry: Online games

Source: Forbes

12. Wang Jing

Wang Jing, CEO of Xinwei Telecom Enterprise Group, speaks during an interview in front of a painting featuring the late Communist leader Mao Zedong and his Red Army commanders in a meeting room of the company's headquarters in Beijing, China

World rank: #195

Net-worth: $US6.6 billion

Age: 42

Company: Beijing Xinwei Telecom

Industry: Telecom services

Source: Forbes

11. Liu Qiangdong

Richard Qiangdong Liu, founder, chairman and CEO of JD.com celebrates after JD.com has it's initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq exchange.

World rank: #179

Net-worth: $US7.4 billion

Age: 40

Company: JD.com

Industry: E-commerce

Source: Forbes

10. Wei Jianjun

World rank: #147

Net-worth: $US8.9 billion

Age: 51

Company: Great Wall Motors

Industry: Automobiles

Source: Forbes

8. He Xiangjian

World rank: #125

Net-worth: $US9.9 billion

Age: 72

Company: Midea Group

Industry: Home appliances

Source: Forbes

7. Zong Qinghou

World rank: #124

Net-worth: $US10.3 billion

Age: 69

Company: Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Industry: Beverages

Source: Forbes

6. Lei Jun

World rank: #87

Net-worth: $US13.3 billion

Age: 45

Company: Xiaomi

Industry: Smartphones

Source: Forbes

5. Robin Li

World rank: #62

Net-worth: $US15.3 billion

Age: 46

Company: Baidu

Industry: Internet search

Source: Forbes

4. Ma Huateng

World rank: #56

Net-worth: $US16.7 billion

Age: 43

Company: Tencent

Industry: Internet media

Source: Forbes

2. Jack Ma

World rank: #33

Net-worth: $US22.7 billion

Age: 50

Company: Alibaba

Industry: E-commerce

Source: Forbes

1. Wang Jianlin

World rank: #29

Net-worth: $US24.2 billion

Age: 60

Company: Dalian Wanda Group

Industry: Real estate

Source: Forbes

See some of the other billionaires who made the list this year...

