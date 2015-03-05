The 21 richest people in China

China has more billionaires than almost any other country in the world.
In Forbes’ 2015 ranking of the world’s richest, 213 of the billionaires are from China. That number is second only to the United States, with 536 billionaires.
The rankings, which were released Monday, included 290 new additions, 71 of which were from China. However, the total number of Chinese billionaires decreased from 242 in 2014.
At the top of the list is Wang Jianlin, who owns China real estate company Dalian Wanda Group. Wang catapulted from 4th place last year to 1st in 2015 at a net worth of $US24.2 billion, overtaking Alibaba’s Jack Ma, who was previously number one.
Other well-known Chinese tech company CEOs also made the top of the list, including the heads of companies Tencent, Baidu, and Xiaomi.
Here are the top 21 richest people in China, who have made their fortunes on everything from mining to technology to real estate.
World rank: #309
Net-worth: $US5 billion
Age: 33
Company: Country Garden Holdings
Industry: Real estate
Source: Forbes
World rank: #301
Net-worth: $US5.1 billion
Age: 70
Company: Wanxiang Group
Industry: Diversified
Source: Forbes
World rank: #259
Net-worth: $US5.7 billion
Age: 48
Company: Fosun International
Industry: Diversified
Source: Forbes
World rank: #254
Net-worth: $US5.8 billion
Age: 43
Company: Tencent
Industry: Internet media
Source: Forbes
World rank: #248
Net-worth: $US5.9 billion
Age: 62
Company: China Oceanwide Group
Industry: Diversified
Source: Forbes
World rank: #240
Net-worth: $US6.1 billion
Age: 74
Company: Fu Wah International Group
Industry: Real estate
Source: Forbes
World rank: #230
Net-worth: $US6.2 billion
Age: 56
Company: Evergrande Real Estate
Industry: Real estate
Source: Forbes
World rank: #208
Net-worth: $US6.6 billion
Age: 66
Company: East Hope Group
Industry: Agribusiness
Source: Forbes
World rank: #208
Net-worth: $US5.6 billion
Age: 43
Company: NetEase
Industry: Online games
Source: Forbes
World rank: #195
Net-worth: $US6.6 billion
Age: 42
Company: Beijing Xinwei Telecom
Industry: Telecom services
Source: Forbes
World rank: #179
Net-worth: $US7.4 billion
Age: 40
Company: JD.com
Industry: E-commerce
Source: Forbes
World rank: #147
Net-worth: $US8.9 billion
Age: 51
Company: Great Wall Motors
Industry: Automobiles
Source: Forbes
World rank: #125
Net-worth: $US9.9 billion
Age: 72
Company: Midea Group
Industry: Home appliances
Source: Forbes
World rank: #124
Net-worth: $US10.3 billion
Age: 69
Company: Hangzhou Wahaha Group
Industry: Beverages
Source: Forbes
World rank: #87
Net-worth: $US13.3 billion
Age: 45
Company: Xiaomi
Industry: Smartphones
Source: Forbes
World rank: #62
Net-worth: $US15.3 billion
Age: 46
Company: Baidu
Industry: Internet search
Source: Forbes
World rank: #56
Net-worth: $US16.7 billion
Age: 43
Company: Tencent
Industry: Internet media
Source: Forbes
World rank: #33
Net-worth: $US22.7 billion
Age: 50
Company: Alibaba
Industry: E-commerce
Source: Forbes
World rank: #29
Net-worth: $US24.2 billion
Age: 60
Company: Dalian Wanda Group
Industry: Real estate
Source: Forbes
