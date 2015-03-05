The 21 richest people in China

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (2nd L) poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company’s initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker ‘BABA’ in New York September 19, 2014.

China has more billionaires than almost any other country in the world.

In Forbes’ 2015 ranking of the world’s richest, 213 of the billionaires are from China. That number is second only to the United States, with 536 billionaires.

The rankings, which were released Monday, included 290 new additions, 71 of which were from China. However, the total number of Chinese billionaires decreased from 242 in 2014.

At the top of the list is Wang Jianlin, who owns China real estate company Dalian Wanda Group. Wang catapulted from 4th place last year to 1st in 2015 at a net worth of $US24.2 billion, overtaking Alibaba’s Jack Ma, who was previously number one.

Other well-known Chinese tech company CEOs also made the top of the list, including the heads of companies Tencent, Baidu, and Xiaomi.

Here are the top 21 richest people in China, who have made their fortunes on everything from mining to technology to real estate.

