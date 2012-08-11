The 21 Most Iconic Moments Of The 2012 Olympics

Leah Goldman
As the 2012 Olympics come to a close, there are certain moments we can look back on and call unforgettable.Records were broken, underdogs won golds, and emotions ran wild.

Let’s take a look at some of the best moments from this year’s Olympics.

The U.S. Men's basketball team hugs Michelle Obama after their first Olympics game

15-year-old Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte was overcome with emotion after winning her first gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke

Ryan Lochte sporting his grill after winning the 400m IM

Jo-Willy Tsonga won the longest tennis match in Olympic history with an incredible point

Nathan Adrian shocks everyone and wins gold in the 100m freestyle

Kyla Harrison won the first ever gold medal for America in Judo

Michael Phelps becomes the most decorated Olympian of all time; he now has 22 medals

USA basketball's epic 86 point win against Nigeria

McKayla Maroney's perfect vault in the team finals

Gabby Douglas' pure, giddy joy after winning gold

Oscar Pistorius qualifying for the 400m semis

Missy Franklin breaking the world record in the 200m backstroke

Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang limps over the finish line after injuring himself falling over a hurdle

Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings won gold in their third straight Olympics. The duo NEVER lost an Olympic match.

Alex Morgan taking the USA to the gold medal match with an amazing header

Bolt winning gold in the 100m

The USA getting revenge on Japan (from the World Cup) and beating them in the gold medal match

David Rudisha's perfect celebration for breaking the world record in the 800m

American sprinter Manteo Mitchell still finishing a relay after breaking his leg

All the competitors of the decathlon posing together for a photo

And then there are those moments the athletes want to forget....

