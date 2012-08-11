The 21 Most Iconic Moments Of The 2012 Olympics

Photo: NBCSN
As the 2012 Olympics come to a close, there are certain moments we can look back on and call unforgettable.Records were broken, underdogs won golds, and emotions ran wild.
Let’s take a look at some of the best moments from this year’s Olympics.
15-year-old Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte was overcome with emotion after winning her first gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke
Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings won gold in their third straight Olympics. The duo NEVER lost an Olympic match.
