The 21 Most Iconic Moments Of The 2012 Olympics

Photo: NBCSN

As the 2012 Olympics come to a close, there are certain moments we can look back on and call unforgettable.Records were broken, underdogs won golds, and emotions ran wild.



Let’s take a look at some of the best moments from this year’s Olympics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.