These CEOs Got Paid $100+ Million Each To Quit

When Gene Isenberg stepped down as CEO of Nabors Industries last fall, the company paid him $100,000,000 in cash as part of his employment agreement.But that’s chump change.



GMI Ratings recently published a report listing the 21 largest severance packages since 2000. The study included final year salary, annual bonus. It also included stock and option awards, pensions and other deferred compensation, which accounted for around 80% of the package.

All of the 21 packages were bigger than $100,000,000.

