The 21 Highest-Paid Players In The NHL

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement calls for an 8.4% drop in the salary cap, from $70.2 million this season to $64.3 million in 2013-14. That means we will see fewer big contracts for the players skating on ice.On the next few pages, we will look at some of the players that were lucky enough to cash-in before the new CBA (Salaries are prorated for the lockout-shortened season).



Of the 21 highest-paid players, 11 are centres, eight are defensemen, two are wingers, and none are goalies. Also, the Tampa Bay Lightning lead the way with three players on the list. Three other teams have a pair of players among the highest-paid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.