The 21 Highest-Paid Players In The NHL

Cork Gaines
Brad Richards Rangers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement calls for an 8.4% drop in the salary cap, from $70.2 million this season to $64.3 million in 2013-14. That means we will see fewer big contracts for the players skating on ice.On the next few pages, we will look at some of the players that were lucky enough to cash-in before the new CBA (Salaries are prorated for the lockout-shortened season).

Of the 21 highest-paid players, 11 are centres, eight are defensemen, two are wingers, and none are goalies. Also, the Tampa Bay Lightning lead the way with three players on the list. Three other teams have a pair of players among the highest-paid.

#18t Steven Stamkos — $4,682,927

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning

Position: centre

Data via spotrac.com

#18t Christian Ehrhoff — $4,682,927

Team: Buffalo Sabers

Position: Defenseman

Data via spotrac.com

#18t Jason Spezza — $4,682,927

Team: Ottawa Senators

Position: centre

Data via spotrac.com

#18t Duncan Keith — $4,682,927

Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Position: Defenseman

Data via spotrac.com

#17 Mike Richards — $4,917,073

Team: Los Angeles Kings

Position: centre

Data via spotrac.com

#16 Eric Staal — $4,975,610

Team: Carolina Hurricanes

Position: centre

Data via spotrac.com

#14t Mattias Ohlund — $5,000,000

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning

Position: Defenseman

Data via spotrac.com

#14t Ryan Kesler — $5,000,000

Team: Vancouver Canucks

Position: centre

Data via spotrac.com

#12t Alex Ovechkin — $5,268,293

Team: Washington Capitals

Position: Left Wing

Data via spotrac.com

#12t Evgeni Malkin — $5,268,293

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Position: centre

Data via spotrac.com

#11 Brent Burns — $5,760,000

Team: San Jose Sharks

Position: Defenseman

Data via spotrac.com

#10 Vincent Lecavalier — $5,853,659

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning

Position: centre

Data via spotrac.com

#9 Ilya Kovalchuk — $6,439,024

Team: New Jersey Devils

Position: Left Wing

Data via spotrac.com

#7t Anze Kopitar — $6,500,000

Team: Los Angeles Kings

Position: centre

Data via spotrac.com

#7t Marc Savard — $6,500,000

Team: Boston Bruins

Position: centre

Data via spotrac.com

#6 Daniel Briere — $7,000,000

Team: Philadelphia Flyers

Position: centre

Data via spotrac.com

#3t Ryan Suter — $7,024,390

Team: Minnesota Wild

Position: Defenseman

Data via spotrac.com

#3t Tyler Myers — $7,024,390

Team: Buffalo Sabers

Position: Defenseman

Data via spotrac.com

#3t Brad Richards — $7,024,390

Team: New York Rangers

Position: centre

Data via spotrac.com

#2 Chris Pronger — $7,200,000

Team: Philadelphia Flyers

Position: Defenseman

Data via spotrac.com

#1 Shea Weber — $8,195,122

Team: Nashville Predators

Position: Defenseman

Data via spotrac.com

Now check out the highest-paid players in the NFL

The 25 Highest-Paid Players In The NFL

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.