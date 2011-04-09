The 21 Countries Most Likely To Default

Photo: ap

Violence in the Middle East and the crisis in Europe have led investors to doubt the very stability of sovereign debt around the world. And while this worry has been front and centre in the minds of market participants for some time, the world is now waking up to the very real possibility that a Western nation may default.In Q1 2011, it wasn’t just about the crisis in Europe, however. The Middle East, where protest movements crushed governments and crippled oil markets, has also seen default risks rise.



What’s clear from CMA’s quarterly list is that markets are now confident Ireland, Portugal, and Greece will likely see their sovereign debt restructured in someway by the eurozone’s new provisions taking effect in 2013. And they are concerned some economies in the Middle East may not be able to withstand the current wave of revolution facing the region.

CMA‘s list is ranked by CPD, or cumulative probability of default. This rating is separate from a company’s CDS, but is closely related, and based on the volatility and price of that product.

