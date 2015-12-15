The 21 best jobs of the future

Healthcare and tech are among the fastest-growing sectors of the US economy, and several well-paying jobs in those industries are primed to expand dramatically in the next decade.
The US Bureau of Labour Statistics recently released its biennial projections for job growth across hundreds of occupations between 2014 and 2024.
We took those projections and combined them with BLS estimates of the 2014 median annual earnings of those jobs (using the geometric mean of the two numbers) to come up with a ranking of the best jobs of the next decade. To focus on good, high-paying jobs, we restricted our list to those with salaries higher than the 2014 median annual wage of $35,540.
Read on to learn about the best jobs of the future, including the typical level of education required and what people do on a daily basis, according to O*NET descriptions of the jobs.
Projected new positions by 2024: 78,300
Median annual earnings in 2014: $54,120
What they do: Teach young children basic skills in schools
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree
Projected new positions by 2024: 44,700
Median annual earnings in 2014: $95,350
What they do: Treat and diagnose patients' illnesses
Typical educational requirements: Master's degree
Projected new positions by 2024: 37,700
Median annual earnings in 2014: $115,320
What they do: Direct financial activities at organisations
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree
Projected new positions by 2024: 85,900
Median annual earnings in 2014: $51,110
What they do: Install, maintain, and repair electrical equipment
Typical educational requirements: High school diploma
Projected new positions by 2024: 117,300
Median annual earnings in 2014: $42,490
What they do: Care for patients in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and similar institutions
Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
Projected new positions by 2024: 43,800
Median annual earnings in 2014: $114,970
What they do: Represent clients in legal situations
Typical educational requirements: Professional degree
Projected new positions by 2024: 73,900
Median annual earnings in 2014: $81,060
What they do: Advise clients on their finances
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree
Projected new positions by 2024: 53,700
Median annual earnings in 2014: $127,640
What they do: Plan, direct, and coordinate computer systems
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree
Projected new positions by 2024: 142,400
Median annual earnings in 2014: $65,940
What they do: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree
Projected new positions by 2024: 51,700
Median annual earnings in 2014: At least $187,200*
What they do: Treat patients in a variety of specialised fields
Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
*Bureau of Labour Statistics median annual earnings estimates for 2014 are capped at $187,200, and earnings for this occupational group fell at or above that cap.
