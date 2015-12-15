The 21 best jobs of the future

Healthcare and tech are among the fastest-growing sectors of the US economy, and several well-paying jobs in those industries are primed to expand dramatically in the next decade.

The US Bureau of Labour Statistics recently released its biennial projections for job growth across hundreds of occupations between 2014 and 2024.

We took those projections and combined them with BLS estimates of the 2014 median annual earnings of those jobs (using the geometric mean of the two numbers) to come up with a ranking of the best jobs of the next decade. To focus on good, high-paying jobs, we restricted our list to those with salaries higher than the 2014 median annual wage of $35,540.

Read on to learn about the best jobs of the future, including the typical level of education required and what people do on a daily basis, according to O*NET descriptions of the jobs.

21. Elementary school teachers, except special education Getty Projected new positions by 2024: 78,300 Median annual earnings in 2014: $54,120 What they do: Teach young children basic skills in schools Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree 20. Nurse practitioners Getty Projected new positions by 2024: 44,700 Median annual earnings in 2014: $95,350 What they do: Treat and diagnose patients' illnesses Typical educational requirements: Master's degree 19. Financial Managers Getty Images / Carl Court Projected new positions by 2024: 37,700 Median annual earnings in 2014: $115,320 What they do: Direct financial activities at organisations Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree 18. Electricians Projected new positions by 2024: 85,900 Median annual earnings in 2014: $51,110 What they do: Install, maintain, and repair electrical equipment Typical educational requirements: High school diploma 17. Licensed practical and vocational nurses Theo Heimann/Getty Images Projected new positions by 2024: 117,300 Median annual earnings in 2014: $42,490 What they do: Care for patients in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and similar institutions Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award 16. Lawyers Wikimedia Commons Projected new positions by 2024: 43,800 Median annual earnings in 2014: $114,970 What they do: Represent clients in legal situations Typical educational requirements: Professional degree 10. Personal financial advisors Projected new positions by 2024: 73,900 Median annual earnings in 2014: $81,060 What they do: Advise clients on their finances Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree 8. Computer and information systems managers George Frey/Getty Images Projected new positions by 2024: 53,700 Median annual earnings in 2014: $127,640 What they do: Plan, direct, and coordinate computer systems Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree 6. Accountants and auditors Getty Projected new positions by 2024: 142,400 Median annual earnings in 2014: $65,940 What they do: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree 5. Physicians and surgeons, all other Screengrab via YouTube Projected new positions by 2024: 51,700 Median annual earnings in 2014: At least $187,200* What they do: Treat patients in a variety of specialised fields Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree *Bureau of Labour Statistics median annual earnings estimates for 2014 are capped at $187,200, and earnings for this occupational group fell at or above that cap.

