The 21 best jobs of the future

Healthcare and tech are among the fastest-growing sectors of the US economy, and several well-paying jobs in those industries are primed to expand dramatically in the next decade.

The US Bureau of Labour Statistics recently released its biennial projections for job growth across hundreds of occupations between 2014 and 2024.

We took those projections and combined them with BLS estimates of the 2014 median annual earnings of those jobs (using the geometric mean of the two numbers) to come up with a ranking of the best jobs of the next decade. To focus on good, high-paying jobs, we restricted our list to those with salaries higher than the 2014 median annual wage of $35,540.

Read on to learn about the best jobs of the future, including the typical level of education required and what people do on a daily basis, according to O*NET descriptions of the jobs.

21. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Projected new positions by 2024: 78,300

Median annual earnings in 2014: $54,120

What they do: Teach young children basic skills in schools

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

20. Nurse practitioners

Projected new positions by 2024: 44,700

Median annual earnings in 2014: $95,350

What they do: Treat and diagnose patients' illnesses

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

19. Financial Managers

Projected new positions by 2024: 37,700

Median annual earnings in 2014: $115,320

What they do: Direct financial activities at organisations

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

18. Electricians

Projected new positions by 2024: 85,900

Median annual earnings in 2014: $51,110

What they do: Install, maintain, and repair electrical equipment

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma

17. Licensed practical and vocational nurses

Projected new positions by 2024: 117,300

Median annual earnings in 2014: $42,490

What they do: Care for patients in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and similar institutions

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

16. Lawyers

Projected new positions by 2024: 43,800

Median annual earnings in 2014: $114,970

What they do: Represent clients in legal situations

Typical educational requirements: Professional degree

10. Personal financial advisors

Projected new positions by 2024: 73,900

Median annual earnings in 2014: $81,060

What they do: Advise clients on their finances

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

8. Computer and information systems managers

Projected new positions by 2024: 53,700

Median annual earnings in 2014: $127,640

What they do: Plan, direct, and coordinate computer systems

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

6. Accountants and auditors

Projected new positions by 2024: 142,400

Median annual earnings in 2014: $65,940

What they do: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

5. Physicians and surgeons, all other

Projected new positions by 2024: 51,700

Median annual earnings in 2014: At least $187,200*

What they do: Treat patients in a variety of specialised fields

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

*Bureau of Labour Statistics median annual earnings estimates for 2014 are capped at $187,200, and earnings for this occupational group fell at or above that cap.

