20 Straight Days of Record Gas Prices...And Americans Are Actually Driving Less

Gas prices hit a record for the 20th straight day and surpassed $4 in 11 states and Washington D.C. (The national average is just an eyelash short of $4 at $3.937).



The record gas prices are having a tangible impact on American behaviour and driving habits. The US Federal Highway Administration’s “Traffic Volume Trends” report, compiled monthly since 1942, saw a 4.3% drop in vehicle miles traveled this past March. It was the largest drop in the report’s history.

