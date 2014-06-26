The 2016 Republican Convention Will Be In Dallas Or Cleveland

Wikimedia Commons The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor.

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday selected Dallas, Texas and Cleveland, Ohio as the two finalists for the 2016 GOP convention, where the party’s presidential candidate will officially accept the nomination.

In a statement, an RNC official said the two cities had the ability to host a “phenomenal” convention.

“After extensive review the site selection committee has chosen Cleveland and Dallas as finalists for the 2016 convention. Cleveland and Dallas demonstrated their ability to host a phenomenal convention in 2016, and the RNC is excited about the prospect of hosting our convention in either of these great cities,” said Enid Mickelsen, who chairs the convention-selection committee.

Mickelsen argued the two cities would set the stage for Republicans to ultimately take back the presidency after eight years of Barack Obama.

“After visiting both cities, I can say to my fellow Republicans that we should be excited for the 2016 convention,” she said. “These world class cities know how to roll out the welcome mat, and more importantly they have the ability to provide our next presidential nominee a launching pad that will put a Republican in the White House in 2016.”

The RNC also praised the two losing cities, Denver and Kansas City, “for their hard work and dedication to this effort.”

According to the New York Times, cities competing for the 2016 Democratic National Convention include New York City, Cleveland, Columbus, Phoenix, Birmingham, and Philadelphia.

