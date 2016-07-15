This year's Emmy nominations are fairly diverse -- but there's still plenty of room to improve

The 2016 Emmy Nominations are out, and among the many takeaways from the announcement this morning is the refreshingly diverse group of actors who received acting nominations — especially in light of the #OscarsSoWhite backlash.

Miniseries like “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” and comedies like ABC’s “Blackish,” were responsible for many of the acting nominees.

Last year, there were 18 black performers nominated across all the acting categories and the Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition category. There were 18 black nominees this year too, not counting guest actor or actress nods.

However, the bulk of the nominees are still white, and while black actors got solid representation, there’s a dearth of Latino and Asian actors — with few exceptions. Plus, the television industry is still overwhelmingly less diverse than the Emmy nominations would suggest, both in-front and behind the camera. Nobody should pat themselves on the back too hard just yet.

Still, progress is progress. Here are some of the non-white actors whose work was recognised this year.

Rami Malek, the star of USA's 'Mr. Robot,' is of Egyptian descent. The Emmy Awards 'Empire' matriarch Taraji P. Henson got a nod for her performance as Cookie Lyons, and Viola Davis was nominated for her role in 'How to Get Away With Murder.' The Emmy Awards Cuba Gooding Jr. and Courtney B. Vance both got nominated for their roles in the spectacular miniseries 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.' Gooding played O.J., while Vance played his outspoken and driven attorney Johnny Cochran. Idris Elba got a nod for 'Luther.' The Emmy Awards Audra McDonald was nominated for her performance in 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill,' while Kerry Washington got recognised for 'Confirmation.' The Emmy Awards Anthony Anderson -- who was reading out the nominees alongside 'Gilmore Girls'' Lauren Graham -- excitedly got to hear his own name called for his work on 'Blackish.' Aziz Ansari was nominated for Netflix's 'Master of None.' The Emmy Awards Tracee Ellis Ross was also nominated for her role on 'Blackish.' The Emmy Awards The supporting actor and actress categories had a fair amount of diversity too, though some were whitewashed. 'Game of Thrones' snagged a lot of the drama spots, and the HBO series is notoriously white. Still there were three black actors nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy, and 'People v. O.J. Simpson's' Sterling K. Brown was nominated for his work playing Chris Darden. Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Louie Anderson, 'Baskets' Keegan-Michael Key, 'Key & Peele' Andre Braugher, 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Ty Burrell, 'Modern Family' Tituss Burgess, 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Matt Walsh, 'Veep' Tony Hale, 'Veep' Supporting Actress in a Comedy Niecy Nash, 'Getting On' Allison Janney, 'Mum' Kate McKinnon, 'Saturday Night Live' Judith Light, 'Transparent' Gaby Hoffmann, 'Transparent' Anna Chlumsky, 'Veep'

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, 'Better Call Saul'

Ben Mendelsohn, 'Bloodline'

Peter Dinklage, 'Game of Thrones'

Kit Harington, 'Game of Thrones'

Michael Kelly, 'House of Cards'

Jon Voight, 'Ray Donovan'

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Maggie Smith, 'Downton Abbey'

Lena Headey, 'Game of Thrones'

Emilia Clarke, 'Game of Thrones'

Maisie Williams, 'Game of Thrones'

Maura Tierney, 'The Affair'

Constance Zimmer, 'UnREAL' Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Jesse Plemons, 'Fargo' Bokeem Woodbine, 'Fargo' Hugh Laurie, 'The Night Manager' Sterling K. Brown, 'People v. O.J. Simpson' David Schwimmer, 'People v. O.J. Simpson' John Travolta, 'People v. O.J. Simpson' Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Melissa Leo, 'All the Way' Regina King, 'American Crime Sarah Paulson, 'American Horror Story: Hotel' Kathy Bates, 'American Horror Story: Hotel' Jean Smart, 'Fargo' Olivia Colman, 'The Night Manager' Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Ryan Seacrest, 'American Idol' Tom Bergeron, 'Dancing With the Stars' Jane Lynch, 'Hollywood Game Night' Steve Harvey, 'Little Big Shots' Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, 'Project Runway' RuPaul Charles, 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

