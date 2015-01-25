Here Is Absolutely Everything We Know About The 2015 Super Bowl Ads So Far

Super Bowl XLIX is fast approaching, and already some of the world’s biggest brands are teasing details about the ads they will be running during the big game.
The commercial breaks are once again set to be a flashy affair, and it’s little surprise: Super Bowl 2015 broadcaster NBC is seeking $US4.4 million to $US4.5 million per 30-second spot, up on the $US4 million price tag FOX set last year. Ninety-five per cent of the in-game TV ad space has been sold so far.
We’re compiling everything you need to know about the commercial side of this year’s big game, and we’ll keep updating this post right up until Feb. 1, when you can follow our live coverage.
All the brands in this slideshow are organised in alphabetical order for ease of navigation.
The brewer Anheuser-Busch is going all out once again, this time airing three minutes, 30 seconds of ads during the event.
It has two ads planned for Bud Light, each created by a different agency, and another for Bud, as Adweek details.
- 'Lost Dog,' has been created by Anomaly and will show how 'only your best buds are the ones who always have your back.' It acts as the sequel to last year's much-loved 'Puppy Love' spot and features a cute canine and the famous Clydesdale horses.
- Another Bud Light spot created by EnergyBBDO is called 'Coin' and tells the story of a drinker who plays a life-size Pac Man game. The brand released a teaser, so we know what to expect, on January 16. And it released the full ad on January 21 (watch it below.)
- The final spot is for Bud, which is another Anomaly effort. This ad focuses on how the beer is brewed.
The brewer plans to release each ad online in the week before the game.
Here's the Bud Light 'Coin' spot:
(video provider='youtube' id='g9A1NowrnGI' size='xlarge' align='center')
Avocados from Mexico announced in January it would run a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl, but it will keep its TV ad creative under wraps until the game.
The brand will also be creating other marketing opportunities around the football season. That will include social-media activity featuring American TV host Mario Lopez and in-store ads.
In a press release, Avocados from Mexico explained the reasoning behind advertising a warm-weather fruit during the middle of winter: During the month of last year's Super Bowl, 70 million avocados were sold in the US.
BMW is returning to the Super Bowl after a four-year hiatus, with a 60-second spot to promote its i3 electric car.
BMW's North American vice president of marketing Trudy Hardy says the company will use the Super Bowl as a platform to 'educate' viewers about the benefits of electric cars.
KBS is the agency behind the spot, but we don't have any more details yet about its creative direction.
The travel and leisure company -- which owns brands including Carnival Cruise Lines, Costa Cruises, and P&O Cruises -- announced in December that this year it would air its first Super Bowl commercial.
The 60-second spot will be created by BBDO and directed by Hollywood director Wally Pfister, who has worked on blockbusters such as 'Inception' and 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.
Carnival is sourcing the commercial from its 'World's Leading Cruise Lines Marketing Challenge,' which gave North American consumers the chance to 'join' the company's marketing team and vote on their favourite creative concepts. The challenge is down to its final four ads (the image on the right is taken from the 'Getaway' spot.)
Coca-Cola has confirmed to both AdAge and Adweek that it is running a 60-second commercial during the Super Bowl, but little else is known yet.
Last year the drinks brand ran two 60-second commercials, 'Going All The Way' and 'America The Beautiful.' The latter commercial -- which featured the singing of 'America The Beautiful' in English and languages like Hindi, Arabic, and Tagalog -- was polarising. It aimed to highlight the multicultural makeup of the US and also featured a gay couple, and Twitter blew up with reaction from people who hated (and people who loved) it.
Here's the 'America The Beautiful' ad:
(video provider='youtube' id='443Vy3I0gJs' size='xlarge' align='center')
PepsiCo's Doritos is once again running its 'Crash the Super Bowl' contest, asking people to send in their own submissions for the chance to win that coveted ad spot and a $US1 million prize.
Doritos received nearly 4,900 submissions for this year's spot and has whittled those down to 10 finalists. Fans are invited to vote on their favourites. The most popular fan ad will air during the big game as well as another spot chosen by Doritos.
All of the entrants have opted for humour, as has this surreal spot from British freelance director James Bedford. You can view the full final 10 here.
(video provider='vimeo' id='115732545' size='xlarge' align='center')
Dove Men+Care is returning to Super Bowl advertising after a five-year hiatus.
The brand's marketing director Jennifer Bremner told Adweek the ad would build on the 2010 spot's theme of celebrating 'the multidimensional aspects of masculinity that define what it means to be a man today.'
Dove Men+Care also plans a raft of social-media activity for the Super Bowl push, which will include a mix of planned and real-time marketing.
The brand unveiled the ad on January 20. But as Adweek pointed out, it just appears to be slight re-working of last year's Father's Day spot.
(video provider='youtube' id='QoqWo3SJ73c' size='xlarge' align='center')
The Super Bowl-commercial stalwart GoDaddy is set to make its 11th appearance.
The web-hosting company has been holding a competition to name the star of its 2015 campaign: a cute golden retriever puppy.
The votes were counted, and 'Buddy' is the star of the ad. GoDaddy announced on Jan. 14 it had also hired Buddy as its CCO, or chief companion officer. In that same press release, GoDaddy revealed Buddy's role in the Super Bowl ad included 'trotting in a ravine, walking a narrow wooden bridge and riding out a (fake) lightning storm.'
As AdAge details, the puppy will be featuring alongside Nascar star Danica Patrick in a spot called 'Journey Home,' created by Barton F. Graf 9000. It's quite a departure from GoDaddy's silly ads in 2014.
A leaked memo from Toys R Us (of all places) obtained by JurrasicWorld.org revealed that a trailer for the fourth 'Jurassic Park' movie will run during this year's Super Bowl.
The film will be released in theatres June 12.
Here's the full-length trailer Universal released on YouTube in November.
(video provider='youtube' id='RFinNxS5KN4' size='xlarge' align='center')
Kia returns to the Super Bowl for the sixth consecutive year, to promote its Sorento vehicle. This time around its ad will feature actor Pierce Brosnan, USA Today reported.
We don't know a lot more yet.
Kia's ad agency is David & Goliath.
On Jan. 14, the carmaker became the first brand this year to reveal its full Super Bowl ad creative.
Lexus is airing a 30-second commercial during the first half of the game.
Created by independent ad agency Walton Isaacson, the spot shows Lexus' NX model being put through its paces in what appears to be a glamorous indoor parking lot, while dancers writhe and splash in between the frames of driving. The spot isn't set to a traditional musical soundtrack but instead features the tuneful noises of the car as doors slam and tires squeal.
Here's the ad:
(video provider='youtube' id='OOex3JDJYF8' size='xlarge' align='center')
The glue maker is betting big on the Super Bowl this year, dedicating nearly its entire annual ad budget to its spot.
The brand told AdAge the Fallon Minneapolis-created ad would act as the latest instalment of its #WinAtGlue campaign.
Here's the first ad in its fun #WinAtGlue series, which aired in May:
(video provider='youtube' id='sMMr9EMZX7U' size='xlarge' align='center')
McDonald's, which has recently undergone a huge marketing refresh in a bid to turn around flagging sales, is understood to be prepping a 60-second Super Bowl spot, according to The Wall Street Journal's CMO Today.
Leo Burnett will create the ad, which is thought to be appearing pregame.
Earlier this month McDonald's revamped its 'I'm lovin' it' tagline in a new ad, featuring the phrase 'Choose Lovin,'' which features animated stars like Mario and his archenemy Bowser.
Here's that 'Archenemies' spot that was first published at the start of January:
(video provider='youtube' id='EShRCWOtNJ4' size='xlarge' align='center')
The automaker has a Super Bowl ad in the works, according to The New York Times, but we don't know much more than that.
Mercedes' agency is Merkley+Partners.
The car brand was last at The Super Bowl in 2013, with an ad starring Willem Dafoe and Kate Upton. Here was that spot:
(video provider='youtube' id='Pxa1wGEZejI' size='xlarge' align='center')
Mophie is another Super Bowl newbie, announcing in October it was joining the big-game pack.
Daniel Huang, CEO of Mophie, told USA Today the company was using the Super Bowl to tell its story to a 'much broader audience.' Mophie specialises in mobile battery packs and smartphone cases.
Deutsch LA is behind the spot, but we don't yet know anything else about the creative.
Alongside the ad, Mophie plans to give away $US1 million worth of product on its website if the game goes into overtime.
The insurance brand confirmed in December it was returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2007.
In a press release, the brand -- which is also the official insurance sponsor of the NFL -- said it would reveal more details about the ad on Twitter and Facebook closer to the event. It will run during the second quarter of this year's game.
On January 22 the brand released the teaser for its campaign during ABC's 'Good Morning America.' It stars 'The Mindy Project' and 'The Office' actress Mindy Kaling.
(video provider='youtube' id='P30yUzwSTKo' size='xlarge' align='center')
Nissan is returning to the Super Bowl after an 18-year break, with a 60-second ad, as USA Today reported last month.
The automaker is partnering with YouTube creators to make its #WithDad campaign, which celebrates dads, AdAge reported.
Nissan won't be revealing any ad creative teasers until the spot airs on February 1, but Nissan North America's senior vice president for sales and marketing Fred Diaz hinted: 'We're about bold innovation for all.' Well, OK, not much of a hint, but it's all we have to go on so far.
There's a chance it could feature 'The Voice' star and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who signed up as Nissan's brand ambassador last year.
Here's Levine doing some work in his spokesmodel role:
(video provider='youtube' id='o6z_D75G0dA' size='xlarge' align='center')
Skittles is making its Super Bowl debut this year.
The brand has been slowly releasing teasers for the ad, which has been created by DDB Chicago.
Skittles began celebrating its Super Bowl spot announcement on January 6 by seeding out a video across its social channels starring former Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner.
The fun ad saw the former quarterback kicking back during a Skittles-themed tailgate party. A Skittles spokesman confirmed Warner would not be appearing in the Super Bowl TV ad, however.
(video provider='youtube' id='Gj_Dqkpzv1g' size='xlarge' align='center')
On January 22, Skittles released another teaser, which apparently gives more of a tease into the creative direction of the forthcoming ad
(video provider='youtube' id='tqvSTAZRbCk' size='xlarge' align='center')
Snickers -- not M&Ms -- is the Mars brand appearing in the 2015 Super Bowl.
Brand director Allison Miazga-Bedrick told AdAge the 30-second spot would continue Snickers' 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' campaign. BBDO New York has created the work.
Snickers released a teaser for the ad on January 21, which features actor Danny Trejo from 'Machete.' Here he aggressively recreates a scene from the 'Brady Bunch,' playing Marcia Brady.
(video provider='youtube' id='Q2iurDi8mrc' size='xlarge' align='center')
Mars has been building up to the big game with an on-pack competition across its Snickers, Mars, and M&Ms brands, which enters consumers into a sweepstake with a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl.
Here's Snickers' last Super Bowl spot, which aired in 2011:
(video provider='youtube' id='yaziKAbmUh0' size='xlarge' align='center')
Squarespace is returning to the Super Bowl for a second time, following the brand's debut last year.
The brand told AdAge that this time around it was working with Wieden+Kennedy New York to create the spot.
We don't yet have an idea on the creative. Here is last year's wacky effort, which was created in-house.
(video provider='youtube' id='S0Or1f_RxKQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
Toyota is set to feature the new Camry model in its Super Bowl campaign, which will star brand ambassador US Paralympic Team snowboarder and actress Amy Purdy, USA Today reported in November.
In January, the brand released more details about the campaign, which has been created by Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles.. It has bought two 60-second slots: one pregame and the other during the second quarter.
The first ad will focus in on Amy Purdy and will also feature the voice of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The second spot looks to celebrate 'great, bold dads.'
In the build up to the big game, Toyota is seeding out online videos highight professional football players past and present -- including LaVar Arrington, DeMarcus Ware and Kurt Warner -- and their children. Beyond the videos, Toyota is asking Twitter users to tweet photos of their dads using the hashtag #OneBoldChoice. The brand hints that some of these photos might be used for a 'cultural moment' during the game itself.
Here's one of the teaser spots:
(video provider='youtube' id='PZ-Yiuc9sOQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
Last year's Toyota Super Bowl ad featured Terry Crews and The Muppets. Watch it below.
(video provider='youtube' id='wzFMd9QoAJQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
TurboTax returns to the Super Bowl this year for its second consecutive appearance, with a 60-second spot from Wieden+Kennedy Portland.
We don't yet know the exact creative that will appear, but it will be a continuation of a 2015 brand campaign that kicked off during college football's Rose Bowl national championship semifinal on Jan. 1.
That farcical 'Mardi Gras' spot used one continuous scene to demonstrate life's victories and frustrations during all the important tax dates of the year. The brand also planned ads around the Golden Globes on Jan. 11.
Here's the Mardis Gras ad:
(video provider='youtube' id='cHYWRgGrcps' size='xlarge' align='center')
Victoria's Secret will be making its first Super Bowl appearance since 2008.
The new ad, called 'Don't Drop The Ball,' is a friendly reminder that Valentine's Day is coming up, according to AdAge.
'The Super Bowl is the single best opportunity for Victoria's Secret to remind a global audience that Valentine's Day is right around the corner,' Victoria's Secret CEO Sharen Jester Turney told AdAge.
In the ad, Victoria's Secret angels including Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel play football. None of the brand's lingerie is featured.
WeatherTech is buying a 30-second ad in the first half of the game. It is the second time company, which makes car mats, has bought a Super Bowl ad.
The commercial, created by Pinnacle Advertising, is fairly functional and explains how its floor liners are 'Proudly Made in America.' It was released online on January 20.
Here it is:
(video provider='youtube' id='jBo6S6y2Imw' size='xlarge' align='center')
Agency Spy reported on January 21 that Weight Watchers is prepping its debut Super Bowl ad.
The brand has confirmed it is running a Super Bowl ad but it has decided not to release any teasers ahead of the big game.
Wieden + Kennedy is Weight Watcher's Agency of Record.
The website development company Wix during the fourth quarter will air its first ever Super Bowl spot.
Wix revealed more details about the creative direction of the ad on Jan. 7. The campaign will be titled #ItsThatEasy and will feature five NFL legends -- Franco Harris, Larry Allen, Emmitt Smith, Terrell Owens, and Brett Favre -- as they move on from their football days and start on new careers as small-business owners. The campaign was directed and produced by Committee LA.
In January we spoke to Wix CMO Omer Shai about why he thought the $US4.5 million Super Bowl ad asking price was worth every penny.
Here's the first buildup video, featuring Terrell Owens:
(video provider='youtube' id='KdLiyyJmNAI' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='WTPAeUKSXgA' size='xlarge' align='center')
And here's the second teaser, whcih features 'Entourage' star Rex Lee and NFL veteran Brett Favre:
