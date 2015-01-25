Here Is Absolutely Everything We Know About The 2015 Super Bowl Ads So Far

YouTube The Angels appear in the first Victoria’s Secret ad since 2008.

Super Bowl XLIX is fast approaching, and already some of the world’s biggest brands are teasing details about the ads they will be running during the big game.

The commercial breaks are once again set to be a flashy affair, and it’s little surprise: Super Bowl 2015 broadcaster NBC is seeking $US4.4 million to $US4.5 million per 30-second spot, up on the $US4 million price tag FOX set last year. Ninety-five per cent of the in-game TV ad space has been sold so far.

We’re compiling everything you need to know about the commercial side of this year’s big game, and we’ll keep updating this post right up until Feb. 1, when you can follow our live coverage.

All the brands in this slideshow are organised in alphabetical order for ease of navigation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.