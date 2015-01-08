Watch All The 2015 Super Bowl Ads Here

Anheuser-Busch Here’s a sneak preview of Bud Light’s ‘Lost Puppy’ Super Bowl ad.

Super Bowl XLIX is fast approaching, and already some of the world’s biggest brands are releasing the ads they are running during the big game.

The commercial breaks are once again set to be a flashy affair, and it’s little surprise: Super Bowl 2015 broadcaster NBC is seeking $US4.4 million to $US4.5 million per 30-second spot, up on the $US4 million price tag FOX set last year.



We’re compiling everything you need to know about the commercial side of this year’s big game, and we’ll keep updating this post right up until Feb. 1, when you can follow our live coverage.

All the brands in this slideshow are organised in alphabetical order for ease of navigation.

