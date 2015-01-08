Watch All The 2015 Super Bowl Ads Here

Super Bowl XLIX is fast approaching, and already some of the world’s biggest brands are releasing the ads they are running during the big game.
Click here to skip straight to the ads>>
The commercial breaks are once again set to be a flashy affair, and it’s little surprise: Super Bowl 2015 broadcaster NBC is seeking $US4.4 million to $US4.5 million per 30-second spot, up on the $US4 million price tag FOX set last year.
We’re compiling everything you need to know about the commercial side of this year’s big game, and we’ll keep updating this post right up until Feb. 1, when you can follow our live coverage.
All the brands in this slideshow are organised in alphabetical order for ease of navigation.
The P&G feminine care brand will bring back its hugely popular 'Like a Girl' campaign for the Super Bowl. The original 3-minute video, which was first released in June 2014 has notched up more than 80 million views.
Always has shortened down the ad, created by Leo Burnett, to a 60-second version for the big game. It will run at half time.
Here's what we'll see on February 1:
(video provider='youtube' id='yIxA3o84syY' size='xlarge' align='center')
The brewer Anheuser-Busch is going all out once again, this time airing three minutes, 30 seconds of ads during the event.
It has three ads planned.
- 'Lost Dog,' has been created by Anomaly and will show how 'only your best buds are the ones who always have your back.' It acts as the sequel to last year's much-loved 'Puppy Love' spot and features a cute canine and the famous Clydesdale horses. The ad was released for the first time on 'The Today' program on January 28. There's a new character this year: A villain in the form of a scary wolf.
- Another Bud Light spot created by EnergyBBDO is called 'Coin' and tells the story of a drinker who plays a life-size Pac Man game. The brand released a teaser, so we know what to expect, on January 16. And it released the full ad on January 21 (watch it below.)
- The final spot is for Budweiser, which is another Anomaly effort. This ad focuses on how the beer is brewed.
The brewer is releasing each ad online before the game.
Here's the Bud Light 'Coin' spot:
(video provider='youtube' id='g9A1NowrnGI' size='xlarge' align='center')
And here's 'Lost Dog'
(video provider='youtube' id='xAsjRRMMg_Q' size='xlarge' align='center')
Avocados from Mexico announced in January it would run a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl, but it will keep its TV ad creative under wraps until the game. The ad has been created by GSD&M and will air in the first quarter.
In a press release, Avocados from Mexico explained the reasoning behind advertising a warm-weather fruit during the middle of winter: During the month of last year's Super Bowl, 70 million avocados were sold in the US.
On January 29, the brand released the ad, dubbed #FirstDraftEver, online:
(video provider='youtube' id='26hl9YWLyn4' size='xlarge' align='center')
BMW is returning to the Super Bowl after a four-year hiatus, with a 60-second spot created by KBS to promote its i3 electric car.
BMW premiered the ad on January 26. It features the famous 1994 Today Show clip in which presenters Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel were perplexed by new technology, asking 'what is the internet?' The ad fast-forwards to 2015, when the presenters struggle to grasp the concept of the BMW i3.
Here's the ad:
(video provider='youtube' id='U1jwWwJ-Mxc' size='xlarge' align='center')
The travel and leisure company -- which owns brands including Carnival Cruise Lines, Costa Cruises, and P&O Cruises -- announced in December that this year it would air its first Super Bowl commercial.
The 60-second spot will be created by BBDO and directed by Hollywood director Wally Pfister, who has worked on blockbusters such as 'Inception' and 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.
Carnival is sourcing the commercial from its 'World's Leading Cruise Lines Marketing Challenge,' which gave North American consumers the chance to 'join' the company's marketing team and vote on their favourite creative concepts. The challenge is down to its final four ads (the image on the right is taken from the 'Getaway' spot.)
Coca-Cola has confirmed it is running a 60-second commercial during the Super Bowl. This year's campaign focuses on the importance of 'injecting happiness into the internet,' Coca-Cola said in a press release.
The drinks brand began teasing its Super Bowl spot on January 26. In the build-up to the big game, it will be releasing seven pieces of content and three teaser ads that will broadcast on TV. Each piece focuses on the 'pervasive negativity' many people experience on the internet and the need for more positivity online.
Here's a playlist featuring a selection of Coca-Cola's teaser creative:
(video provider='youtube' id='bO3XHIFRYhQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
Last year the drinks brand ran two 60-second commercials, 'Going All The Way' and 'America The Beautiful.' The latter commercial -- which featured the singing of 'America The Beautiful' in English and languages like Hindi, Arabic, and Tagalog -- was polarising. It aimed to highlight the multicultural makeup of the US and also featured a gay couple, and Twitter blew up with reaction from people who hated (and people who loved) it.
Here's the 'America The Beautiful' ad:
(video provider='youtube' id='443Vy3I0gJs' size='xlarge' align='center')
Discover's 30-second 'Surprise' ad will run in the second quarter.
Prepare yourself for the screaming goat.
(video provider='youtube' id='fwqq4MJ9yeQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
PepsiCo's Doritos is once again running its 'Crash the Super Bowl' contest, asking people to send in their own submissions for the chance to win that coveted ad spot and a $US1 million prize.
Doritos received nearly 4,900 submissions for this year's spot and has whittled those down to 10 finalists. Fans are invited to vote on their favourites. The most popular fan ad will air during the big game as well as another spot chosen by Doritos.
All of the entrants have opted for humour, as has this surreal spot from British freelance director James Bedford. You can view the full final 10 here.
(video provider='vimeo' id='115732545' size='xlarge' align='center')
Dove Men+Care is returning to Super Bowl advertising after a five-year hiatus.
The brand's marketing director Jennifer Bremner told Adweek the ad would build on the 2010 spot's theme of celebrating 'the multidimensional aspects of masculinity that define what it means to be a man today.'
Dove Men+Care also plans a raft of social-media activity for the Super Bowl push, which will include a mix of planned and real-time marketing.
The brand unveiled the ad on January 20. But as Adweek pointed out, it just appears to be slight re-working of last year's Father's Day spot.
(video provider='youtube' id='QoqWo3SJ73c' size='xlarge' align='center')
One of Super Bowl broadcaster NBC's sister properties E! is getting 30-seconds of air time during the game.
The network is promoting its first scripted drama, The Royals, Adweek reports. The series follows a fictional, young, good-looking, badly-behaving British Royal Family.
Here's the ad:
(video provider='youtube' id='tnKrKvlFIPc' size='xlarge' align='center')
On January 26 ad agency Leo Burnett Chicago confirmed it has created an ad for Esurance that will run during this year's Super Bowl.
The ad will star Lindsay Lohan, as the brand revealed in a teaser on January 29.
(video provider='youtube' id='l-fGm1q96Cw' size='xlarge' align='center')
Explaining the thinking behind the spot, Esurance chief marketing office Alan Gellman said in a statement: 'Esurance is a major brand in the insurance category, but we're not as well known as our major competitors who spend far more than we do. So, maximizing awareness of our innovative offering for customers is important. The Super Bowl is the biggest media event of the year and it offers us the opportunity to efficiently reach a very large audience while making them aware that, because of our innovative options, Esurance is the smarter choice for insurance in today's modern world.'
Last year Esurance paid for the first commercial spot after the final whistle, which cost $US1.5 million less than airtime during the big game. That ad promoted a competition, which garnered more than 3 million entries. Esurance confirmed it is not giving away $US1.5 million this year, sadly.
Here's last year's effort:
(video provider='youtube' id='fQ6brprBSGk' size='xlarge' align='center')
On the Thursday before the Super Bowl, Fiat Chrysler confirmed it will run three ads during the big game, Detroit Free Press reported.
The first spot will run during the second quarter, while the remainder will run during the third quarter. The company has not confirmed any further details.
Since 2010 Fiat Chrysler has spent about $US89.5 million on Super Bowl ads, according to advertising research firm Kantar Media. Only Anheuser-Busch has spent more money on the Super Bowl in that period.
Here's one of last year's ads from the brand, which featured Bob Dylan:
(video provider='youtube' id='KlSn8Isv-3M' size='xlarge' align='center')
The Super Bowl-commercial stalwart GoDaddy is set to make its 11th appearance.
From knowing almost everything about GoDaddy's campaign, we now know almost nothing at all after the web hosting company was forced to pull its planned ad after animal lovers complained it could endorse irresponsible puppy farming. More on that here.
GoDaddy says it has another ad in the works for the big game this year. Its CEO said: 'We hope it makes you laugh.' We don't know much more than that, but it's likely to still feature Nascar star Danica Patrick.
We're not sure what's happening to 'Buddy,' the star of its initial ad and the company's new CCO, or 'chief companion officer.'
Here's the original ad that was swiftly canned:
(video provider='youtube' id='ZjCUgPSYFio' size='xlarge' align='center')
A 15-second ad for the mobile game will be airing during the fourth quarter, according to Venture Beat.
Here's the spot:
(video provider='youtube' id='3_YLUgtOeTI' size='xlarge' align='center')
Jublia, a toenail fungus treatment from Valeant Pharmaceuticals is an unusual Super Bowl debutant.
Its Super Bowl spot will act as the next stage of its wider current ad campaign, created by marketing agency Harrison and Star.
The spot will run in the third quarter of the game and the brand doesn't plan on releasing any teasers before then.
Here's one of its recent TV spots:
(video provider='youtube' id='wp42qDAJI3E' size='xlarge' align='center')
Kia returns to the Super Bowl for the sixth consecutive year, to promote its Sorento vehicle. This time around its ad will feature actor Pierce Brosnan, USA Today reported.
On January 26 Kia released an 'extended version' of the ad online. Entitled 'The Perfect Getaway,' the spot sees Brosnan's 'agent' detailing a new role for the actor, a role that sounds predictably very James Bond-esque. But it turns out Brosnan's presumptions about the part are far from correct: There won't be any explosions or missile launchers; he'll just be starring in a car advert.
Kia's ad agency is David & Goliath. Here's the spot:
(video provider='youtube' id='rSqqCI0LNHs' size='xlarge' align='center')
On Jan. 14, the carmaker became the first brand this year to reveal its full Super Bowl ad creative.
Lexus is airing a 30-second commercial during the first half of the game.
Created by independent ad agency Walton Isaacson, the spot shows Lexus' NX model being put through its paces in what appears to be a glamorous indoor parking lot, while dancers writhe and splash in between the frames of driving. The spot isn't set to a traditional musical soundtrack but instead features the tuneful noises of the car as doors slam and tires squeal.
Here's the ad:
(video provider='youtube' id='OOex3JDJYF8' size='xlarge' align='center')
The glue maker is betting big on the Super Bowl this year, dedicating nearly its entire annual ad budget to its spot.
The brand told AdAge the Fallon Minneapolis-created ad would act as the latest instalment of its #WinAtGlue campaign.
Here's the first ad in its fun #WinAtGlue series, which aired in May:
(video provider='youtube' id='sMMr9EMZX7U' size='xlarge' align='center')
McDonald's, which has recently undergone a huge marketing refresh in a bid to turn around flagging sales, has created a 60-second spot to promote its new 'Pay With Lovin' Promotion.'
From game day until February 14, McDonald's will be selecting participants to 'Pay with Lovin'' at some of its stores (Lovin', according to the rules, includes: 'Things like fist bumping the Lovin' Lead, calling a loved one, telling the Lovin' Lead what the Participant loves about their significant other, blowing a kiss, or other general sentiment or Lovin' Act.')
Leo Burnett has created the ad, which is thought to be appearing pregame. Here it is:
(video provider='youtube' id='iq2Sm2XGv_s' size='xlarge' align='center')
Mercedes-Benz premiered its Super Bowl ad during 'The Ellen DeGeneres' show on January 26. It will air during the fourth quarter of the big game.
The computer animated creative plays out a modern-day twist of the classic Aesop Fables' story 'The Tortoise and the Hare.' Mercedes' agency is Merkley+Partners. We spoke to the brand's VP of marketing Drew Slavin to find out more behind the Super Bowl strategy, which he says allows it to 'step up' from its usual 'serious' marketing approach.
The automaker began teasing the 'Big Race' ad early, with a separate ad during the NFL Conference Championships on January 18. The ads saw NFL legend Jerry Rice and ESPN presenters Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic take part in a sports talk show.
Here's the Super Bowl TV ad:
(video provider='youtube' id='LQvdIGeUUvo' size='xlarge' align='center')
The car brand was last at The Super Bowl in 2013, with an ad starring Willem Dafoe and Kate Upton. Here was that spot:
(video provider='youtube' id='Pxa1wGEZejI' size='xlarge' align='center')
Jeweler Michael Hill is the only Australian brand running an ad during the Super Bowl this year.
The 30-second commercial, entitled 'What Would You Do For Love,' does not overtly feature any jewellery. Instead the ad sees a bunch of people staring at the camera -- some serious, some smiling, some crying -- while overlayed text explains what they'd do for love: Die for it, cheat for it, lie for it. Unfortunately there's no 'But I won't do that' at the end.
Here's the ad:
(video provider='youtube' id='DlI9FLldQ9M' size='xlarge' align='center')
For the second year in a row, Microsoft is running a bunch of feel-good Super Bowl commercials.
This year's ads feature the rapper Common narrating Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's speeches, as Geekwire noticed.
Watch them here:
(video provider='youtube' id='7cw4jmKQs0E' size='xlarge' align='center')
Mophie is another Super Bowl newbie, announcing in October it was joining the big-game pack.
Daniel Huang, CEO of Mophie, told USA Today the company was using the Super Bowl to tell its story to a 'much broader audience.' Mophie specialises in mobile battery packs and smartphone cases.
Deutsch LA is behind the spot, which tells depicts a chaotic world disaster -- floods, tsunamis, animals escaped from the zoo -- all because God's phone battery ran out. The ad was released online on January 29.
(video provider='youtube' id='LuVsf_hE7gM' size='xlarge' align='center')
Alongside the ad, Mophie plans to give away $US1 million worth of product on its website if the game goes into overtime.
The insurance brand confirmed in December it was returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2007.
In a press release, the brand -- which is also the official insurance sponsor of the NFL -- said it would reveal more details about the ad on Twitter and Facebook closer to the event. It will run during the second quarter of this year's game.
On January 22 the brand released the teaser for its campaign during ABC's 'Good Morning America.' It stars 'The Mindy Project' and 'The Office' actress Mindy Kaling.
(video provider='youtube' id='P30yUzwSTKo' size='xlarge' align='center')
NBC has created a 60-second music video parody starring 'Parks and Recreation' actor Nick Offerman that will air as the final whistle blows, Adweek reports.
The broadcaster released a 30-second teaser on January 26, which sees Offerman urging viewers to 'Get more Nascar in your life.' On Wednesday January 28, NBC plans to post an extended two-minute video online, in which sees Offerman rapping about how 'bad arse' Nascar is.
NBC also plans to air another spot dubbed 'Fan for Life' in the pre-game build-up on Sunday.
Here's the teaser:
(video provider='youtube' id='FK4VzKHJmw8' size='xlarge' align='center')
Nissan is returning to the Super Bowl after an 18-year break, with a 90-second ad.
The automaker is partnering with YouTube creators to make its #WithDad campaign, which celebrates dads, AdAge reported.
Nissan won't be revealing any ad creative teasers until the spot airs on February 1, but Nissan North America's senior vice president for sales and marketing Fred Diaz hinted: 'We're about bold innovation for all.' Well, OK, not much of a hint, but it's all we have to go on so far. A brand spokesperson also told us the ad will unveil two products -- a first for a Super Bowl ad.
On January 28, the brand released a short 10-second teaser. It reveals that the ad will be soundtracked by Harry Chaplin's 'Cats in the Cradle.' Here's that clip:
(video provider='youtube' id='_znNS9zLb6c' size='xlarge' align='center')
SKECHERS is making its fifth Super Bowl appearance this year.
Its ad stars the former baseballer Pete Rose showing off his 'Relaxed Fit' SKECHERS shoes.
(video provider='youtube' id='ophRMLuYa_o' size='xlarge' align='center')
Skittles is making its Super Bowl debut this year.
The brand has been slowly releasing teasers for the ad, which has been created by DDB Chicago.
Skittles began celebrating its Super Bowl spot announcement on January 6 by seeding out a video across its social channels starring former Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner.
The fun ad saw the former quarterback kicking back during a Skittles-themed tailgate party. A Skittles spokesman confirmed Warner would not be appearing in the Super Bowl TV ad, however.
(video provider='youtube' id='Gj_Dqkpzv1g' size='xlarge' align='center')
On January 22, Skittles released another teaser, which apparently gives more of a tease into the creative direction of the forthcoming ad
(video provider='youtube' id='tqvSTAZRbCk' size='xlarge' align='center')
The following week, on January 22, Skittles aired a press conference with Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch. He will be starring in the Super Bowl ad itself too. Here's that press conference:
(video provider='youtube' id='u5PgOk1Hjcc' size='xlarge' align='center')
Snickers -- not M&Ms -- is the Mars brand appearing in the 2015 Super Bowl. It released the full version of the ad on January 29.
The 30-second spot continues Snickers' 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' campaign. BBDO New York has created the work. The ad stars Danny Trejo from 'Machete' playing out the famous 'Brady Bunch' scene when Peter hit Marcia in a nose with a football. Yep, Trejo plays Marcia. Oh, and there's a special guest appearance from Steve Buscemi.
(video provider='youtube' id='rqbomTIWCZ8' size='xlarge' align='center')
Snickers released a teaser for the ad on January 21, which features actor Danny Trejo from 'Machete.' Here he aggressively recreates another scene from 'The Brady Bunch.'
(video provider='youtube' id='Q2iurDi8mrc' size='xlarge' align='center')
Mars has been building up to the big game with an on-pack competition across its Snickers, Mars, and M&Ms brands, which enters consumers into a sweepstake with a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl.
Here's Snickers' last Super Bowl spot, which aired in 2011:
(video provider='youtube' id='yaziKAbmUh0' size='xlarge' align='center')
Mobile carrier Sprint will run an ad during the third quarter of the Super Bowl, AdAge reports.
We haven't got any further details yet about the creative. Sprint's lead ad agency is Deutsche L.A.
Sprint was at the Super Bowl last year too. Here's that ad:
(video provider='youtube' id='m0NDxUaKyNY' size='xlarge' align='center')
Squarespace revealed details and teasers for its Super Bowl ad in a press release on 28 January. It is partnering with actor and philanthropist Jeff Bridges for its 'Jeff Bridges Sleeping Tapes' campaign.
Its 30-second spot, featuring Bridges explaining the idea, will air during the first half of the game. It was created by Wieden+Kennedy New York.
Here's the teaser:
(video provider='youtube' id='UHCZebZzGJs' size='xlarge' align='center')
Squarespace says the project extends far beyond the Super Bowl spot. Firstly, there's a DreamingWithJeff.com website that features an album of relaxing sounds and meditations created and recorded by Bridges. Limited-run cassettes and vinyls will also be available for sale. 100% of the price of each album sold and any payment for digital streaming will go to Squarespace and Bridges' joint Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry charitable campaign.
After the Super Bowl, the campaign will continue on TV and digital.
Here is last year's wacky effort, which was created in-house.
(video provider='youtube' id='S0Or1f_RxKQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
T-Mobile returns to the Super Bowl this year with a 30-second spot starring Kim Kardashian West.
The tongue-in-cheek, PSA-style ad sees the self-aware reality star mock her vanity in order to promote T-Mobile's Data Stash offer.
T-Mobile released the spot online on January 26. Here's the video:
(video provider='youtube' id='ZTwzsV3I3OQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
A new 30-second trailer for the next 'Terminator' movie will air during the Super Bowl Sunday.
Paramount released the spot online on January 30, ahead of the big game.
'Terminator: Genisys' will bring Arnold Schwarzenegger back to the franchise while adding Emilia Clarke ('Game of Thrones'), Matt Smith ('Doctor Who'), Jason Clarke ('Dawn of the Planet of the Apes'), and Oscar-nominated J.K. Simmons.
The movie is in theatres July 1.
(video provider='youtube' id='N4zhBQfqVCc' size='xlarge' align='center')
NBC's own 'Today' show is getting airtime during the commercial breaks.
Its news anchors take to the streets of New York City for an ad that takes its creative direction from Coldplay's 'A Sky Full of Stars' video. It forms part of the program's 'Rise to Shine' campaign.
Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy
Toyota is set to feature the new Camry model in its Super Bowl campaign, which will star brand ambassador US Paralympic Team snowboarder and actress Amy Purdy, USA Today reported in November.
In January, the brand released more details about the campaign, which has been created by Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles.. It has bought two 60-second slots: one pregame and the other during the second quarter.
The first ad will focus in on Amy Purdy and will also feature the voice of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Take a look:
(video provider='youtube' id='PjUfygo5mzw' size='xlarge' align='center')
The second spot looks to celebrate 'great, bold dads.'
In the build up to the big game, Toyota is seeding out online videos highlight professional football players past and present -- including LaVar Arrington, DeMarcus Ware and Kurt Warner -- and their children. Beyond the videos, Toyota is asking Twitter users to tweet photos of their dads using the hashtag #OneBoldChoice. The brand hints that some of these photos might be used for a 'cultural moment' during the game itself.
Here's one of the teaser spots:
(video provider='youtube' id='PZ-Yiuc9sOQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
Last year's Toyota Super Bowl ad featured Terry Crews and The Muppets. Watch it below.
(video provider='youtube' id='wzFMd9QoAJQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
TurboTax returns to the Super Bowl this year for its second consecutive appearance, with a 60-second spot from Wieden+Kennedy Portland.
We don't yet know the exact creative that will appear, but it will be a continuation of a 2015 brand campaign that kicked off during college football's Rose Bowl national championship semifinal on Jan. 1.
That farcical 'Mardi Gras' spot used one continuous scene to demonstrate life's victories and frustrations during all the important tax dates of the year. The brand also planned ads around the Golden Globes on Jan. 11.
Here's the Mardis Gras ad:
(video provider='youtube' id='cHYWRgGrcps' size='xlarge' align='center')
Victoria's Secret will be making its first Super Bowl appearance since 2008.
The new ad, called 'Don't Drop The Ball,' is a friendly reminder that Valentine's Day is coming up, according to AdAge.
'The Super Bowl is the single best opportunity for Victoria's Secret to remind a global audience that Valentine's Day is right around the corner,' Victoria's Secret CEO Sharen Jester Turney told AdAge.
In the ad, Victoria's Secret angels including Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel play football. None of the brand's lingerie is featured.
Here's a teaser:
(video provider='youtube' id='S5-sx-Qgd_M' size='xlarge' align='center')
WeatherTech is buying a 30-second ad in the first half of the game. It is the second time company, which makes car mats, has bought a Super Bowl ad.
The commercial, created by Pinnacle Advertising, is fairly functional and explains how its floor liners are 'Proudly Made in America.' It was released online on January 20.
Here it is:
(video provider='youtube' id='jBo6S6y2Imw' size='xlarge' align='center')
Agency Spy reported on January 21 that Weight Watchers is prepping its debut Super Bowl ad.
The brand has confirmed it is running a Super Bowl ad but it has decided not to release any teasers ahead of the big game.
Wieden + Kennedy is Weight Watcher's Agency of Record.
The website development company Wix during the fourth quarter will air its first ever Super Bowl spot.
Wix revealed more details about the creative direction of the ad on Jan. 7. The campaign will be titled #ItsThatEasy and will feature five NFL legends -- Franco Harris, Larry Allen, Emmitt Smith, Terrell Owens, and Brett Favre -- as they move on from their football days and start on new careers as small-business owners. The campaign was directed and produced by Committee LA.
In January we spoke to Wix CMO Omer Shai about why he thought the $US4.5 million Super Bowl ad asking price was worth every penny.
Here's the first buildup video, featuring Terrell Owens:
(video provider='youtube' id='KdLiyyJmNAI' size='xlarge' align='center')
And here's the second teaser, which features 'Entourage' star Rex Lee and NFL veteran Brett Favre:
(video provider='youtube' id='WTPAeUKSXgA' size='xlarge' align='center')
On January 27 Wix posted an extended version of the 30-second spot that will appear in the big game.
(video provider='youtube' id='P5SB1Ypy1EM' size='xlarge' align='center')
Movie studios are spending big during the Super Bowl this year.
The commercial breaks will host trailers including: 'Tomorrowland,' 'Kingsman: The Secret Service,' 'The Divergent Series: Insurgent,' 'Hot Tub Time Machine 2,' 'Spongebob: Sponge Out of Water,' 'Fast and Furious 7,' 'Minions,' 'Jurassic World,' 'Seventh Son,' and 'Ted 2.'
You can watch all the trailers here.
Here's the full-length Jurassic World trailer:
(video provider='youtube' id='RFinNxS5KN4' size='xlarge' align='center')
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.