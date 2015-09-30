The 24 MacArthur "Genius Grant" fellows that just got $625,000 to save the world

On Tuesday the MacArthur Foundation announced the 2015 class of its annual fellowship program for people doing amazing things in the world.

Fellows like the culture-shaping journalist Ta-Nahesi Coates, the avant garde puppeteer Basil Twist, and stem cell biologist Lorenz Studer all recieve a $US625,000 grant, which they can use in any way they choose.

“We try to reach people who have shown evidence of exceptional creativity but show the potential for more in the future … to give individuals the freedom to take some risks, to enable them to do new and exciting things,” MacArthur managing director Cecilia A. Conrad told the New York Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.