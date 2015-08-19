This chart shows the hottest technologies of 2015

Gartner published its annual report listing what new technologies are most overhyped in 2015.
From the connected home and self-driving cars to biochips, here’s a look at where all the latest emerging tech stands in Gartner’s 2015 Hype Cycle.
GartnerGartner’s 2015 Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies
Check out Gartner’s site for a good guide that breaks down what each phase means.
