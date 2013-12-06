The 2015 Ford Mustang Is Officially Here [PHOTOS]

Although

the photos leaked early, it wasn’t until today that we got our first, official look at the 2015 Ford Mustang GT.

We’ll see the car in person later today, but based on the photos, it looks good.

The new Mustang will come as a convertible and as a fastback, with three engine options: the big 5.0-liter V8, a 3.7-liter V6, and the less thirsty 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine that Ford throws under the hood of basically every car it makes these days.

The V8 will produce over 420 horsepower and the V6 generates 305.

Ford kept the long hood and short rear, but made the car lower and wider than the outgoing model. It also threw in sequential turn signals — always a cool feature.

Now for the photos. Fastbacks always look their best in profile:

The silver isn’t bad, either:

