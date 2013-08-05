Jaguar's Brand New Sports Car Is More Fun To Drive Than Its Legendary Predecessor

The F-Type, the first Jaguar sports car since the legendary E-Type went out of production 40 years ago, is finally hitting the road in the United States.

To see how it lives up to its predecessor — which Enzo Ferrari himself reportedly called the “most beautiful car ever made” — we headed out to Seattle for a day-long drive through the mountains and on the track.

The product of more than three years of work and some 350 engineers, the end result is not as gorgeous as the E-Type, but it’s a lot more fun to drive.

The sports car comes in three versions, the F-Type, F-Type S, and F-Type V8 S, which start at $US69,000, $US81,000, and $US92,000, respectively. That’s right in the range of the less expensive models of the Porsche 911, which Jaguar reps say is the target competitor.

We drove the F-Type S and F-Type V8 S, worth $US99,320 and $US104,770, respectively. And we loved them.

Full Disclosure: Jaguar Land Rover paid for our travel and lodging expenses to drive the 2014 F-Type.

