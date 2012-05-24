The 2013 Toyota Camry NASCAR Looks Like Something You Can Actually Buy

Photo: Courtesy NASCAR

While NASCAR racecars are typically referred to as “stock cars,” they haven’t looked close to something on the streets for years.For 2013, NASCAR has decided to make the SC in its name, which stands for stock car, mean something again by giving the manufacturers a chance to have cars that actually look like something people can buy.



While Ford has already introduced the new Fusion and Chevy has shown a highly camouflaged version of the SS, Toyota hasn’t unveiled its new Camry racer.

Until now.

The 2013 Sprint Cup Camry was just unveiled to the public. While it bares a resemblance to the Camry you can buy at the dealership, it is a much different beast under the body.

Like all Sprint Cup cars, the Camry has a 5.8 liter V8 making close to 900 horsepower. In 2012, all of these engines changed to fuel injection, which is just another step in NASCAR’s efforts to go green.

Even though you can’t buy a 900 horsepower Camry on the showroom floor, it’s nice to see that the one on the racetrack does look similar to one you put the kids in each school day.

