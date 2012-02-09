FIRST LOOK: The Most Powerful Mustang Ever Drops Its Top

Photo: Courtesy Ford

When Ford’s 2013 Mustang Shelby GT500 goes on sale, it will have the most powerful current production V8 engine in the world.And now, Ford has just released the first pictures of the 650 horsepower monster with the top chopped off.



The GT500 convertible maintains all of the features of the coupe, including the solid rear axle. One major change is that the convertible will not reach the same, stratospheric top speed of over 200 MPH.

Instead, it has been limited to 155 MPH. This is probably to keep people from going prematurely bald.

The GT500 will be going toe-to-toe with the brand new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Both muscle cars have supercharged V8s with gobs of power. While the GT500 has 70 horsepower more than the ZL1, the Camaro has an independent suspension which should make it much better in the corners.

We are looking forward to having a go and comparing both of these road rockets.

The GT500 will be making its official debut later today at the Chicago Auto Show. Ford has announced that it will build the GT500 in Flat Rock, Michigan and it should be at dealers this summer.

Take a look at it from behind:

