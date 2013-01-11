HAWKS & DOVES: Meet The 12 People Who Will Control America's Monetary Policy In 2013

Charles Evans, right, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Photo: AP

As Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Ben Bernanke does not have absolute power over the direction of U.S. monetary policy. Rather, he must develop a consensus from amongst the differing viewpoints of the 12 members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).And with each passing year, the FOMC gets an injection of fresh blood.



The Federal Reserve district presidents for Richmond, Atlanta, Cleveland, and San Francisco are no longer voting members of the FOMC. They’ve been replaced by the presidents of the St. Louis, Kansas City, Boston, and Chicago.

The Financialist, a digital magazine sponsored by Credit Suisse, has a great set of profiles on each of the voting members.

“Our review suggests the FOMC will remain decidedly dovish in 2013,” they conclude.

NOTE: Thanks to The Financialist for letting us feature their profiles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.