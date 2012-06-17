A 60-Second History Of The "Birther" Movement

Photo: grenade at Flikr

The will-they-or-won’t-they saga over the release of Obama’s Hawaiian birth certificate has thrown the so-called “birther” movement back into the national spotlight. A thriving group of conspiracy theorists, lawyers and conservative politicians, the “birthers” believe the President is not a U.S. citizen, despite some pretty strong evidence to the contrary.



“Birthers” vary in their arguments, but all reject Obama’s presidency as illegitimate.

