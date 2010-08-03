The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Asian markets closed broadly higher, though stocks were lower in Shanghai. The CSI 300 was down 1.76%, but this comes after staging a massive rally in July. Australia kept its key interest rate at 4.5%, as expected.

Chart

Europe is mixed. It opened lower, but is now gaining back some ground and Germany’s DAX is in the green. BMW reported earnings and its shares are rallying hard.

Chart

The dollar continues to fall. The euro just broke $1.32.

Chart

UPDATE: U.S. futures were indicating a lower open earlier, but are now pushing for a positive open. Today watch for personal income data at 8:30 AM ET and factory orders at 10:00 AM.

EARNINGS: Procter & Gamble (PG), Pfizer (PFE), Emerson (EMR)

Chart


The euro is breaking out above $1.32

Australia kept its key interest rate at 4.5%

Australia rallied better than Hong Kong, worse than Japan

The US dollar just dropped sharply vs. the Japanese yen

Shanghai shares eased, but have had a huge run over the last month

BMW reported earnings, is rallying hard

Steel futures had a good week last week (one week performance)

Source: Iron Ore & Steel Derivatives Association

Nippon Steel had a good day

Posco had a good day in Korea

But Baoshan steel fell in Shanghai

