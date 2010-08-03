The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Asian markets closed broadly higher, though stocks were lower in Shanghai. The CSI 300 was down 1.76%, but this comes after staging a massive rally in July. Australia kept its key interest rate at 4.5%, as expected.
Europe is mixed. It opened lower, but is now gaining back some ground and Germany’s DAX is in the green. BMW reported earnings and its shares are rallying hard.
The dollar continues to fall. The euro just broke $1.32.
UPDATE: U.S. futures were indicating a lower open earlier, but are now pushing for a positive open. Today watch for personal income data at 8:30 AM ET and factory orders at 10:00 AM.
EARNINGS: Procter & Gamble (PG), Pfizer (PFE), Emerson (EMR)
