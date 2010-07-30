The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Developing… check back for updates



U.S. growth concerns are trumping strong earnings reports. Watch for U.S. GDP today at 8:30.



Asian markets fell across the board. Despite Sony, Nissan, and Samsung beating expectations.

Europe is weaker. Despite strong earnings from companies such as France Telecom and Spain’s Telefonica. Both of these names have jumped after issuing their latest reports. France’s Total also beat expectations.

The dollar and gold are rising, while oil and the euro are falling.



U.S. futures are bleeding. Today watch for U.S. GDP at 8:30 AM ET and Consumer Sentiment at 9:55.

EARNINGS: Chevron (CVX), Merck (MRK), Total (TOT)

