Introducing The 2007 Silicon Alley 100...

We are pleased to present the 2007 Silicon Alley 100: our annual list of the most influential folks in New York’s digital business community. As those who were around during the Wacky Nineties can attest, the List has a glorious tradition, and we are proud to revive it.

Before we begin, a quick note on the methodology and some caveats…

Methodology

We created the list after reviewing hundreds of nominations from readers, colleagues, friends, PR reps, journalists, and other sources. We winnowed down the names during a series of editorial meetings over the past two months, several of which involved vigorous debate. In selecting and ranking the final 100, we emphasised entrepreneurship, recent and past successes, reputation, financial resources, and general influence within the New York digital community.

Caveats:

Yes, of course, the selection process involved subjectivity.

Yes, some members of the community are already quite exercised about this.

Yes, we, The Deciders, are conflicted up the wazoo: Some of the SA 100 are colleagues, partners, investors, and/or friends.

No, we didn’t go and put ourselves on the list, even though some readers said we should (thank you!)

No, there is no appeal process.

Yes, we emphasised entrepreneurship over managership.

Yes, we considered visibility within the community.

Yes, we considered reader input.

Yes, we really did spend two months winnowing down hundreds of worthy names.

Yes, we omitted traditional media moguls, even though we know they LOVE digital business.

No, we didn’t set out to create a list of 90+ white guys.

Yes, we owe our current financial position at SAI in large part to the gigantic sacks of cash many nominees’ PR reps delivered to our door. (Yours didn’t? No wonder you didn’t make it)

And, now, without further ado…the 2007 Silicon Alley 100. Hearty congratulations to all those who made it (including our 2007 Up & Comers!), and a hat tip to the hundreds of deserving candidates who didn’t.

