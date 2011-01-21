The $200,000 Bathroom That Led To NBC Exec Jeff Gaspin's Demise

Is this what a $200,000 bathroom looks like?

Photo: Hirsch Bedner Associates

How did NBC Television Entertainment Chairman Jeff Gaspin lose his place in the new NBC-Universal Comcast combo?An insider tells The Wrap that that when Gaspin was promoted to run NBC in July 2009, he decided he just didn’t feel like sharing a bathroom with the other executives on his floor, and wanted his very own bathroom — to the cost of over $200,000.



The personal bathroom he ordered for himself was so large that apparently two finance executives had to be displaced to accommodate it. “The shower alone is large enough to house a small family,” an insider said.

Comcast COO Steve Burke, new head of the NBC-Universal hierarchy, was unimpressed. The bathroom wasn’t the decisive factor, says The Wrap, “but it was the beginning of Burke’s disaffection with Gaspin.”

(It probably didn’t help that Gaspin was involved in the Conan O’Brien – Jay Leno PR disaster for NBC either)

Now that the Comcast and NBC-U merger is official and Gaspin is out, meet the new overlords of NBCU here.

