The 200-Year History Of American Employee Rights

Though it lived for just seven years starting in 1866, the National labour Movement paved the way for future labour parties.

Led by William H. Sylvis, who headed the Iron-Molders' International Union, the movement tried to organise local trade unions under a national umbrella.

They were also among the first advocates of the eight-hour workday. But the political organisation fell apart when it couldn't perform at the polls, and many of its members left for the Knights of labour