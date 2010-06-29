The 20 Worst Sushi Joints In NYC, According To Ex-Deutsche Bank Trader Greg Lippmann

Last week, we told you all about Greg Lippmann’s special sushi spreadsheet that has over 100 New York City sushi restaurants on it rated in a methodical fashion.We detailed the top 20 places and showed you how to read Lippmann’s cryptic lingo. For example, a frequency of “M” designates that Lippmann had frequented an establishment more than 10 times.

This time we’re back with the worst places you can get sushi in NYC. Stay away from these places unless you have an iron-lined stomach.

Again, a quick guide to understanding Lippmann's lingo:

Lippmann has codes for what neighbourhood each restaurant is in. Here's how it works:

Downtown East = 1
Downtown West = 2
Midtown East = 3
Midtown West = 4
Uptown East = 5
Uptown West = 6

He also uses code for the amount of times he's frequented a particular place. Here's how that works:

F = He went 1-5 times
S = He went 5-10 times
M = More than 10 times

20. 10 Kai

Address: 56th between 5th and 6th
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '01 Fall
neighbourhood: 4
Notes: 'Quiet, affordable.'

19. Choshi

Address: Irving Place
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: S
Last Time: '00 Winter
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Decent, shorter lines than Yama but right nearby.'

17. Kokura

Address: Pearl
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '03 Fall
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'So-so.'

16. Otabe

Address: 56th between Mad and Park
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '00 Spring
neighbourhood: 3
Notes: 'Quiet, affordable.'

15. SushiJones

Address: 17th between Bway and 5th
Reservations: No
Frequency: S
Last Time: '00 Fall
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Creative and Non-Traditional. Out of Business now.'

14. Sushihana

Address: 78th and 2nd
Reservations: No
Frequency: F
Last Time: '00 Spring
neighbourhood: 5
Notes: 'Good and affordable.'

13. Sushiya

Address: 56th between 5th and 6th
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '01 Fall
neighbourhood: 4
Notes: 'So-so.'

13. Esa

Address: 49th and 5th
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '01 Fall
neighbourhood: 3
Notes: 'So-so.'

12. Meriken

Address: 21st and 7th
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '00 Spring
neighbourhood: 2
Notes: 'Decent.'

11. Kyoto of Japan

Address: Pearl and Wall
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '04 Winter
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'So-so.'

10. Riyou

Address: 52nd between 5th and Mad
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '02 Spring
neighbourhood: 3
Notes: 'Skip the sushi, Udon is the only thing worth ordering.'

9. Obeca Li

Address: Thomas and West B'way
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '00 Spring
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Trendy and mediocre, out of Business now.'

8. Niko Niko

Address: Wall and Pine
Reservations: No
Frequency: M
Last Time: '03 Fall
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Fast Food. Get the chicken Teriaki.'

7. Red Eye Grill

Address: 56th and 7th
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '02 Spring
neighbourhood: 4
Notes: 'Order the cooked food.'

6. Soba Nippon

Address: 52 between 5 and 6
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '02 Summer
neighbourhood: 4
Notes: 'Skip it.'

5. Edo

Address: 49th and 6th
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '01 Fall
neighbourhood: 4
Notes: 'Skip it.'

4. Enju

Address: 17th between Bway and 5th
Reservations: No
Frequency: F
Last Time: '02 Winter
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Skip it.'

3. Ishay

Address: Downtown but Irrelevant
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '03 Spring
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Skip it.'

2. Lenge

Address: 83rd and 3rd
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '00 Winter
neighbourhood: 5
Notes: 'Skip it.'

THE WORST: Teriyaki Boy

Address: Various
Reservations: No
Frequency: M
Last Time: '01 Winter
neighbourhood: 6
Notes: 'McDonalds of Sushi.'

