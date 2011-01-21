The 20 Worst Equity Fund Managers Of 2010

Kevin Landis

The worst stock fund of 2010 plunged an embarrassing 41.42%, tanking in comparison with the S&P 500 returns in 2010 of 15.06%.That means you could’ve earned 15% by just investing in a low-fee ETF and taking a nap for the rest of the year.



Instead, the managers who made this unfortunate list invested in stocks like Aeropostale, Wells Fargo, Netflix and Siemens — and they lost big time.

Of course it would be myopic to look at mutual funds in terms of their returns just for 2010. Some managers, like the Rydex Russell fund’s Michael Dellapa, Ryan Harder and Michael Byrum, for example, made the top 20 and the bottom 20 too.

But another fund manager, Rajendra Prasad was a repeat offender, having made 2009’s bottom rung too, so it’s hard to have sympathy for him.

Here’s what investors should know.

UPDATE – The rankings come from independent data provided by Morningstar.

