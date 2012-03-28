The 20 Worst-Performing Cities In America

Photo: Flickr/C. M. Keiner

Nearly three years after the official end of the recession, many cities are still miles from peak.We evaluated cities using indicators in the fourth quarter MetroMonitor from the Brookings Institute. Las Vegas emerged as the worst, with 12.7 per cent unemployment, employment down 13.1 per cent from peak, home prices down 64.8 per cent and gross metro product down 12.1 per cent.



Parts of Florida, California and Arizona follow close behind, along with cities in the devastated Rust Belt.

