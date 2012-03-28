The 20 Worst-Performing Cities In America

Photo: Flickr/C. M. Keiner
Nearly three years after the official end of the recession, many cities are still miles from peak.We evaluated cities using indicators in the fourth quarter MetroMonitor from the Brookings Institute. Las Vegas emerged as the worst, with 12.7 per cent unemployment, employment down 13.1 per cent from peak, home prices down 64.8 per cent and gross metro product down 12.1 per cent.
Parts of Florida, California and Arizona follow close behind, along with cities in the devastated Rust Belt.
- Unemployment rate of 7.9%
- Employment down 7.3% from peak
- Gross metro product down 4.3% from peak
- Home prices down 42.8% from peak
Fourth quarter data provided by the Brookings' MetroMonitor.
- Unemployment rate of 9.4%
- Employment down 8.8% from peak
- Gross metro product down 1.8% from peak
- Home prices down 29.7% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 9.2%
- Employment down 7.8% from peak
- Gross metro product down 2.2% from peak
- Home prices down 42.0% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 9.5%
- Employment down 7.2% from peak
- Gross metro product down 1% from peak
- Home prices down 52.0% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 8.4%
- Employment down 7.8% from peak
- Gross metro product down 3.4% from peak
- Home prices down 44.6% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 10.6%
- Employment down 8.0% from peak
- Gross metro product down 2.0% from peak
- Home prices down 40.8% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 14.5%
- Employment down 4.9% from peak
- Gross metro product down 5.6% from peak
- Home prices down 56.8% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 10.7%
- Employment down 9.1% from peak
- Gross metro product down 1.5% from peak
- Home prices down 49.8% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 9.6%
- Employment down 8.5% from peak
- Gross metro product down 5.3% from peak
- Home prices down 51.5% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 10%
- Employment down 8.5% from peak
- Gross metro product down 5.6% from peak
- Home prices down 47.7% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 16.1%
- Employment down 8.6% from peak
- Gross metro product down 0.6% from peak
- Home prices down 65.2% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 16.2%
- Employment down 8.6% from peak
- Gross metro product down 3.3% from peak
- Home prices down 53.3% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 7.9%
- Employment down 10.4% from peak
- Gross metro product down 7.0% from peak
- Home prices down 54.3% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 11.0%
- Employment down 10.2% from peak
- Gross metro product down 6.8% from peak
- Home prices down 53.1% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 10.8%
- Employment down 13.1% from peak
- Gross metro product down 3.6% from peak
- Home prices down 55.4% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 15.9%
- Employment down 8.8% from peak
- Gross metro product down 5.2% from peak
- Home prices down 63.9% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 9.8%
- Employment down 14.6% from peak
- Gross metro product down 7.7% from peak
- Home prices down 53.8% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 10.2%
- Employment down 15.5% from peak
- Gross metro product down 15.6% from peak
- Home prices down 58.4% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 12.2%
- Employment down 10.5% from peak
- Gross metro product down 6.3% from peak
- Home prices down 54.5% from peak
- Unemployment rate of 12.7%
- Employment down 13.1% from peak
- Gross metro product down 12.1% from peak
- Home prices down 64.8% from peak
