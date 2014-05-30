The 20 Wealthiest Sports Owners In The US

Forbes put out its annual list of the richest people in America and it includes 28 people who own sports teams.

Today, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer put in a huge $US2 billion for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Times is reporting. Former owner Donald Sterling still has to accept the deal, but if Ballmer buys he’ll join this exclusive list.

These 20 people own a total of 24 teams in the four major North American sports leagues, including 10 NBA teams, 9 NFL franchise, 4 NHL teams, and just one MLB club. In addition, several own other teams in the WNBA and the English Premier League.

All of them, however, have made their money outside of the sports world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.