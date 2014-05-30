The 20 Wealthiest Sports Owners In The US

Forbes put out its annual list of the richest people in America and it includes 28 people who own sports teams.
Today, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer put in a huge $US2 billion for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Times is reporting. Former owner Donald Sterling still has to accept the deal, but if Ballmer buys he’ll join this exclusive list.
These 20 people own a total of 24 teams in the four major North American sports leagues, including 10 NBA teams, 9 NFL franchise, 4 NHL teams, and just one MLB club. In addition, several own other teams in the WNBA and the English Premier League.
All of them, however, have made their money outside of the sports world.
Estimated Net Worth: $US1.95 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 239
Age: 79
How he got his fortune: Real estate
Teams owned: Indiana Pacers (NBA), Indiana Fever (WNBA)
Championships: One (2012 WNBA Championship)
Estimated Net Worth: $US2.0 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 273
Age: 77
How he got his fortune: Energy
Teams owned: Houston Texans (NFL)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US2.1 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 260
Age: 54
How he got his fortune: Staffing company for aerospace and technology sectors
Teams owned: Baltimore Ravens (NFL)
Championships: Two Super Bowl championships (2000, 2012)
Estimated Net Worth: $US2.5 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 222
Age: 49
How he got his fortune: Co-founded Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm
Teams owned: Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US2.5 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 222
Age: 55
How he got his fortune: Internet media
Teams owned: Dallas Mavericks (NBA)
Championships: One (2010-11 NBA Championship)
Estimated Net Worth: $US2.8 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 193
Age: 74
How he got his fortune: Sports hospitality and food service
Teams owned: Boston Bruins (NHL)
Championships: One (2010-11 NHL Championship)
Estimated Net Worth: $US2.9 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 184
Age: 72
How he got his fortune: Paper and packaging
Teams owned: New England Patriots (NFL)
Championships: Three (2001, 2003, 2004 Super Bowl Championships)
Estimated Net Worth: $US3.0 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 166
Age: 71
How he got his fortune: Oil and gas
Teams owned: Dallas Cowboys (NFL)
Championships: Three (1992, 1993, 1995 Super Bowl Championships)
Estimated Net Worth: $US3.1 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 161
Age: 63
How he got his fortune: Natural gas
Teams owned: Buffalo Sabres (NHL)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US3.3 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 151
Age: 87
How he got his fortune: Television
Teams owned: New York Knicks
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US3.8 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 122
Age: 63
How he got his fortune: Automotive parts
Teams owned: Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL), Fulham F.C. (EPL)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US3.9 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 118
Age: 52
How he got his fortune: Founder of Quicken Loans
Teams owned: Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US4.0 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 110
Age: 88
How he got his fortune: Real estate
Teams owned: Washington Nationals (MLB)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US4.8 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 94
Age: 74
How he got his fortune: Real estate
Teams owned: Miami Dolphins (NFL)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US5.3 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 84
Age: 66
How he got his fortune: Sports franchises and real estate
Teams owned: St. Louis Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Denver Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Arsenal (EPL)
Championships: Two (1999 Super Bowl Championship; 2000-01 NHL Championship)
Estimated Net Worth: $US5.9 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 70
Age: 64
How he got his fortune: Carnival Cruise Lines
Teams owned: Miami Heat
Championships: Three (2005-06, 2011-12, 2012-13 NBA Championships)
Estimated Net Worth: $US6.8 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 60
Age: 88
How he got his fortune: Founder of Amway
Teams owned: Orlando Magic
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US15.8 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 26
Age: 60
How he got his fortune: Co-founder of Microsoft
Teams owned: Seattle Seahawks (NFL), Portland Trail Blazers (NBA)
Championships: One (2014 Super Bowl Championship)
Estimated Net Worth: $US18 billion
Forbes 400 Rank: 21
Age: 58
How he got his fortune: Former CEO of Microsoft
Teams owned: Los Angeles Clippers
Championships: None
