The 20 Wealthiest Sports Owners In The US

Joey Cosco, Cork Gaines
Paul AllenGetty Images

Forbes put out its annual list of the richest people in America and it includes 28 people who own sports teams.

Today, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer put in a huge $US2 billion for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Times is reporting. Former owner Donald Sterling still has to accept the deal, but if Ballmer buys he’ll join this exclusive list.

These 20 people own a total of 24 teams in the four major North American sports leagues, including 10 NBA teams, 9 NFL franchise, 4 NHL teams, and just one MLB club. In addition, several own other teams in the WNBA and the English Premier League.

All of them, however, have made their money outside of the sports world.

#19t Herb Simon

Estimated Net Worth: $US1.95 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 239

Age: 79

How he got his fortune: Real estate

Teams owned: Indiana Pacers (NBA), Indiana Fever (WNBA)

Championships: One (2012 WNBA Championship)

#19t Robert Pera

Estimated Net Worth: $US1.95 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 239

Age: 36

How he got his fortune: Chief Executive Officer, Ubiquiti Networks Inc

Teams owned: Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

Championships: None

#18 Robert McNair

Bob McNair (center)

Estimated Net Worth: $US2.0 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 273

Age: 77

How he got his fortune: Energy

Teams owned: Houston Texans (NFL)

Championships: None

#17 Stephen Bisciotti

Stephen Bisciotti and Ray Lewis

Estimated Net Worth: $US2.1 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 260

Age: 54

How he got his fortune: Staffing company for aerospace and technology sectors

Teams owned: Baltimore Ravens (NFL)

Championships: Two Super Bowl championships (2000, 2012)

#15t Joshua Harris

Estimated Net Worth: $US2.5 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 222

Age: 49

How he got his fortune: Co-founded Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm

Teams owned: Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL)

Championships: None

#15t Mark Cuban

Estimated Net Worth: $US2.5 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 222

Age: 55

How he got his fortune: Internet media

Teams owned: Dallas Mavericks (NBA)

Championships: One (2010-11 NBA Championship)

#14 Jeremy Jacobs

Zdeno Chara (l), Jeremy Jacobs (c), and Cam Neely (r)

Estimated Net Worth: $US2.8 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 193

Age: 74

How he got his fortune: Sports hospitality and food service

Teams owned: Boston Bruins (NHL)

Championships: One (2010-11 NHL Championship)

#13 Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft

Estimated Net Worth: $US2.9 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 184

Age: 72

How he got his fortune: Paper and packaging

Teams owned: New England Patriots (NFL)

Championships: Three (2001, 2003, 2004 Super Bowl Championships)

#12 Jerry Jones

Estimated Net Worth: $US3.0 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 166

Age: 71

How he got his fortune: Oil and gas

Teams owned: Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

Championships: Three (1992, 1993, 1995 Super Bowl Championships)

#11 Terrence Pegula

Estimated Net Worth: $US3.1 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 161

Age: 63

How he got his fortune: Natural gas

Teams owned: Buffalo Sabres (NHL)

Championships: None

#10 Charles Dolan

Estimated Net Worth: $US3.3 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 151

Age: 87

How he got his fortune: Television

Teams owned: New York Knicks

Championships: None

#9 Shahid Khan

Estimated Net Worth: $US3.8 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 122

Age: 63

How he got his fortune: Automotive parts

Teams owned: Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL), Fulham F.C. (EPL)

Championships: None

#8 Daniel Gilbert

Estimated Net Worth: $US3.9 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 118

Age: 52

How he got his fortune: Founder of Quicken Loans

Teams owned: Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)

Championships: None

#7 Ted Lerner

Estimated Net Worth: $US4.0 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 110

Age: 88

How he got his fortune: Real estate

Teams owned: Washington Nationals (MLB)

Championships: None

#6 Stephen Ross

Estimated Net Worth: $US4.8 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 94

Age: 74

How he got his fortune: Real estate

Teams owned: Miami Dolphins (NFL)

Championships: None

#5 Stan Kroenke

Estimated Net Worth: $US5.3 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 84

Age: 66

How he got his fortune: Sports franchises and real estate

Teams owned: St. Louis Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Denver Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Arsenal (EPL)

Championships: Two (1999 Super Bowl Championship; 2000-01 NHL Championship)

#4 Micky Arison

Alonzo Mourning (l), Micky Arison (c), and Erik Spoelstra (r)

Estimated Net Worth: $US5.9 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 70

Age: 64

How he got his fortune: Carnival Cruise Lines

Teams owned: Miami Heat

Championships: Three (2005-06, 2011-12, 2012-13 NBA Championships)

#3 Richard DeVos

Rich DeVoss and Dwight Howard

Estimated Net Worth: $US6.8 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 60

Age: 88

How he got his fortune: Founder of Amway

Teams owned: Orlando Magic

Championships: None

#2 Paul Allen

Estimated Net Worth: $US15.8 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 26

Age: 60

How he got his fortune: Co-founder of Microsoft

Teams owned: Seattle Seahawks (NFL), Portland Trail Blazers (NBA)

Championships: One (2014 Super Bowl Championship)

#1 Steve Ballmer

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer takes a question during his keynote address at the Search Marketing Expo in Santa Clara, California March 2, 2010.

Estimated Net Worth: $US18 billion

Forbes 400 Rank: 21

Age: 58

How he got his fortune: Former CEO of Microsoft

Teams owned: Los Angeles Clippers

Championships: None

