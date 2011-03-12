The 20 Wealthiest Founders In America

Photo: Ap

Forbes released its annual list of the billionaires this week.We pulled out the names of the 20 richest American founders and noticed some interesting changes from last fall.



Several new people made the cut; others were bumped down the list.

These people, who include a son of a cabdriver and a gas station attendant, worked hard to build empires from scratch, and came out with a pile of dough.

Many of them are tech founders, but some are just good, old-fashioned businessmen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.