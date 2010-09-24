America's 20 Richest Founders

Photo: Associated Press

Forbes released its annual list of the 400 richest people in America.On the list there are a lot of unimpressive people who inherited their fortunes.



Obviously, we’re fans of the entrepreneurs.

These people, who include a son of a cabdriver and an Oklahoma farm boy, worked hard to build empires from scratch, and came out with a pile of dough.

Many of them are tech founders, but some are just good, old-fashioned businessmen.

