Here Are The 20 US Cities Where Crummy Roads Cost Drivers The Most Money

Transportation research group TRIP has just released its latest report on the state of urban roads in America, and the news isn’t good.

According to TRIP, 27% of major urban roads are in substandard condition. Another 27% are in “mediocre” condition. Only 31% are in “good” condition.

Drivers suffer from more than bumpy rides, as bad conditions hurt fuel economy and make repairs and maintenance more necessary.

TRIP estimates that the average American driver loses $US377 every year.

That’s $US80 billion for the whole country.

Of course, roads are worse in some areas than others. TRIP ran the numbers for urban areas with 500,000 people or more. Here are the 20 with the highest percentage of roads in poor condition:

And here are the major urban areas where poor roads cost drivers the most:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.