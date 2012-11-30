The 20 US Cities That Are Growing The Most Right Now

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Most of America’s big cities have partially recovered from the recession, and a few have arrived at a full comeback.Brookings’ annual Global MetroMonitor report looked at growth in 76 US metro areas. Of these, three have made full recoveries — Dallas, Pittsburgh, and Knoxville — while 53 are in partial recoveries, 18 are still in a partial recession, and two — Albuquerque and Madison— are still in a full recession.



Now for a closer look around the country, we’ve identified the cities growing the most right now. Cities are ranked according to based on Brooking’s Overall Economic Index, which includes annualized growth rate of real GDP per capita and annualized growth employment.

20. Durham After a major recession: -1.0% per capita GDP growth during worst year -2.8% employment growth during worst year Durham is in a partial recovery: 1.0% per capita GDP growth in past year 1.9% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 19. Boston After a major recession: -3.2% per capita GDP growth during worst year -3.2% employment growth during worst year Boston is in a partial recovery: 2.2% per capita GDP growth in past year 1.5% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 18. Rochester After a major recession: -3.2% per capita GDP growth during worst year -2.7% employment growth during worst year Rochester is in a partial recovery: 1.3% per capita GDP growth in past year 1.8% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 17. Portland After a major recession: -3.3% per capita GDP growth during worst year -5.6% employment growth during worst year Portland is in a partial recovery: 1.4% per capita GDP growth in past year 1.8% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

16. Raleigh After a major recession: -5.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year -4.2% employment growth during worst year Raleigh is in a partial recovery: 0.1% per capita GDP growth in past year 2.4% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

15. Detroit After a major recession: -3.9% per capita GDP growth during worst year -2.6% employment growth during worst year Detroit is in a partial recovery: 1.8% per capita GDP growth in past year 1.7% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 14. Tulsa After a major recession: -7.7% per capita GDP growth during worst year -4.5% employment growth during worst year Tulsa is in a partial recovery: 0.7% per capita GDP growth in past year 2.2% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 13. Bakersfield After a major recession: -4.9% per capita GDP growth during worst year -5.3% employment growth during worst year Bakersfield is in a partial recovery: 0.6% per capita GDP growth in past year 2.3% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 12. Cincinnati After a major recession: -5.6% per capita GDP growth during worst year -4.8% employment growth during worst year Cincinnati is in a partial recovery: 0.6% per capita GDP growth in past year 2.3% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 11. Knoxville After a major recession: -5.3% per capita GDP growth during worst year -4.4% employment growth during worst year Knoxville is in a FULL recovery: 1.2% per capita GDP growth in past year 2.1% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 10. Phoenix After a major recession: -9.7% per capita GDP growth during worst year -7.7% employment growth during worst year Phoenix is in a partial recovery: 1.0% per capita GDP growth in past year 2.3% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 9. Dallas After a major recession: -6.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year -3.7% employment growth during worst year Dallas is in a FULL recovery: 1.6% per capita GDP growth in past year 2.1% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 8. Seattle After a major recession: -4.6% per capita GDP growth during worst year -4.7% employment growth during worst year Seattle is in a partial recovery: 1.9% per capita GDP growth in past year 2.2% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 7. San Francisco After a major recession: -7.2% per capita GDP growth during worst year -5.4% employment growth during worst year San Francisco is in a partial recovery: 1.6% per capita GDP growth in past year 2.3% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 6. Oklahoma City After a major recession: -3.0% per capita GDP growth during worst year -2.8% employment growth during worst year Oklahoma City is in a partial recovery: 0.8% per capita GDP growth in past year 2.8% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 5. Austin After a major recession: -6.7% per capita GDP growth during worst year -2.1% employment growth during worst year Austin is in a partial recovery: 0.9% per capita GDP growth in past year 3.1% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 4. Louisville After a major recession: -5.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year -4.1% employment growth during worst year Louisville is in a partial recovery: 1.1% per capita GDP growth in past year 3.1% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 3. Salt Lake City After a major recession: -4.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year -4.8% employment growth during worst year Salt Lake City is in a partial recovery: 2.0% per capita GDP growth in past year 2.8% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 2. San Jose After a major recession: -4.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year -6.3% employment growth during worst year San Jose is in a partial recovery: 2.8% per capita GDP growth in past year 2.7% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 1. Houston After a major recession: -3.9% per capita GDP growth during worst year -2.6% employment growth during worst year Houston is in a partial recovery: 1.7% per capita GDP growth in past year 3.3% employment growth during past year Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012 But for real growth look overseas These are the fastest growing cities in the world >

