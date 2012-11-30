The 20 US Cities That Are Growing The Most Right Now

Most of America’s big cities have partially recovered from the recession, and a few have arrived at a full comeback.Brookings’ annual Global MetroMonitor report looked at growth in 76 US metro areas. Of these, three have made full recoveries — Dallas, Pittsburgh, and Knoxville — while 53 are in partial recoveries, 18 are still in a partial recession, and two — Albuquerque and Madison— are still in a full recession.

Now for a closer look around the country, we’ve identified the cities growing the most right now. Cities are ranked according to based on Brooking’s Overall Economic Index, which includes annualized growth rate of real GDP per capita and annualized growth employment.

20. Durham

After a major recession:

-1.0% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-2.8% employment growth during worst year

Durham is in a partial recovery:

1.0% per capita GDP growth in past year

1.9% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

19. Boston

After a major recession:

-3.2% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-3.2% employment growth during worst year

Boston is in a partial recovery:

2.2% per capita GDP growth in past year

1.5% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

18. Rochester

After a major recession:

-3.2% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-2.7% employment growth during worst year

Rochester is in a partial recovery:

1.3% per capita GDP growth in past year

1.8% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

17. Portland

After a major recession:

-3.3% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-5.6% employment growth during worst year

Portland is in a partial recovery:

1.4% per capita GDP growth in past year

1.8% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012


16. Raleigh

After a major recession:

-5.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-4.2% employment growth during worst year

Raleigh is in a partial recovery:

0.1% per capita GDP growth in past year

2.4% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012


15. Detroit

After a major recession:

-3.9% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-2.6% employment growth during worst year

Detroit is in a partial recovery:

1.8% per capita GDP growth in past year

1.7% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

14. Tulsa

After a major recession:

-7.7% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-4.5% employment growth during worst year

Tulsa is in a partial recovery:

0.7% per capita GDP growth in past year

2.2% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

13. Bakersfield

After a major recession:

-4.9% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-5.3% employment growth during worst year

Bakersfield is in a partial recovery:

0.6% per capita GDP growth in past year

2.3% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

12. Cincinnati

After a major recession:

-5.6% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-4.8% employment growth during worst year

Cincinnati is in a partial recovery:

0.6% per capita GDP growth in past year

2.3% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

11. Knoxville

After a major recession:

-5.3% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-4.4% employment growth during worst year

Knoxville is in a FULL recovery:

1.2% per capita GDP growth in past year

2.1% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

10. Phoenix

After a major recession:

-9.7% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-7.7% employment growth during worst year

Phoenix is in a partial recovery:

1.0% per capita GDP growth in past year

2.3% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

9. Dallas

After a major recession:

-6.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-3.7% employment growth during worst year

Dallas is in a FULL recovery:

1.6% per capita GDP growth in past year

2.1% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

8. Seattle

After a major recession:

-4.6% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-4.7% employment growth during worst year

Seattle is in a partial recovery:

1.9% per capita GDP growth in past year

2.2% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

7. San Francisco

After a major recession:

-7.2% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-5.4% employment growth during worst year

San Francisco is in a partial recovery:

1.6% per capita GDP growth in past year

2.3% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

6. Oklahoma City

After a major recession:

-3.0% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-2.8% employment growth during worst year

Oklahoma City is in a partial recovery:

0.8% per capita GDP growth in past year

2.8% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

5. Austin

After a major recession:

-6.7% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-2.1% employment growth during worst year

Austin is in a partial recovery:

0.9% per capita GDP growth in past year

3.1% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

4. Louisville

After a major recession:

-5.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-4.1% employment growth during worst year

Louisville is in a partial recovery:

1.1% per capita GDP growth in past year

3.1% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

3. Salt Lake City

After a major recession:

-4.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-4.8% employment growth during worst year

Salt Lake City is in a partial recovery:

2.0% per capita GDP growth in past year

2.8% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

2. San Jose

After a major recession:

-4.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-6.3% employment growth during worst year

San Jose is in a partial recovery:

2.8% per capita GDP growth in past year

2.7% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

1. Houston

After a major recession:

-3.9% per capita GDP growth during worst year

-2.6% employment growth during worst year

Houston is in a partial recovery:

1.7% per capita GDP growth in past year

3.3% employment growth during past year

Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012

