The 20 US Cities That Are Growing The Most Right Now

Most of America’s big cities have partially recovered from the recession, and a few have arrived at a full comeback.Brookings’ annual Global MetroMonitor report looked at growth in 76 US metro areas. Of these, three have made full recoveries — Dallas, Pittsburgh, and Knoxville — while 53 are in partial recoveries, 18 are still in a partial recession, and two — Albuquerque and Madison— are still in a full recession.
Now for a closer look around the country, we’ve identified the cities growing the most right now. Cities are ranked according to based on Brooking’s Overall Economic Index, which includes annualized growth rate of real GDP per capita and annualized growth employment.
After a major recession:
-1.0% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-2.8% employment growth during worst year
Durham is in a partial recovery:
1.0% per capita GDP growth in past year
1.9% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-3.2% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-3.2% employment growth during worst year
Boston is in a partial recovery:
2.2% per capita GDP growth in past year
1.5% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-3.2% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-2.7% employment growth during worst year
Rochester is in a partial recovery:
1.3% per capita GDP growth in past year
1.8% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-3.3% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-5.6% employment growth during worst year
Portland is in a partial recovery:
1.4% per capita GDP growth in past year
1.8% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-5.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-4.2% employment growth during worst year
Raleigh is in a partial recovery:
0.1% per capita GDP growth in past year
2.4% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-3.9% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-2.6% employment growth during worst year
Detroit is in a partial recovery:
1.8% per capita GDP growth in past year
1.7% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-7.7% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-4.5% employment growth during worst year
Tulsa is in a partial recovery:
0.7% per capita GDP growth in past year
2.2% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-4.9% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-5.3% employment growth during worst year
Bakersfield is in a partial recovery:
0.6% per capita GDP growth in past year
2.3% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-5.6% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-4.8% employment growth during worst year
Cincinnati is in a partial recovery:
0.6% per capita GDP growth in past year
2.3% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-5.3% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-4.4% employment growth during worst year
Knoxville is in a FULL recovery:
1.2% per capita GDP growth in past year
2.1% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-9.7% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-7.7% employment growth during worst year
Phoenix is in a partial recovery:
1.0% per capita GDP growth in past year
2.3% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-6.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-3.7% employment growth during worst year
Dallas is in a FULL recovery:
1.6% per capita GDP growth in past year
2.1% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-4.6% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-4.7% employment growth during worst year
Seattle is in a partial recovery:
1.9% per capita GDP growth in past year
2.2% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-7.2% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-5.4% employment growth during worst year
San Francisco is in a partial recovery:
1.6% per capita GDP growth in past year
2.3% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-3.0% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-2.8% employment growth during worst year
Oklahoma City is in a partial recovery:
0.8% per capita GDP growth in past year
2.8% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-6.7% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-2.1% employment growth during worst year
Austin is in a partial recovery:
0.9% per capita GDP growth in past year
3.1% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-5.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-4.1% employment growth during worst year
Louisville is in a partial recovery:
1.1% per capita GDP growth in past year
3.1% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-4.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-4.8% employment growth during worst year
Salt Lake City is in a partial recovery:
2.0% per capita GDP growth in past year
2.8% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-4.1% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-6.3% employment growth during worst year
San Jose is in a partial recovery:
2.8% per capita GDP growth in past year
2.7% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
After a major recession:
-3.9% per capita GDP growth during worst year
-2.6% employment growth during worst year
Houston is in a partial recovery:
1.7% per capita GDP growth in past year
3.3% employment growth during past year
Source: Brookings Global MetroMonitor 2012
