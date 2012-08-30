The 20 Teams That Have Donated The Most To The Presidential Election

The country is ramping up for the November election, and there is a good chance your favourite sports teams have donated money to one of the national parties. And WNYC.org has broken down which owners have donated the most and to which parties.



Overall, owners of teams have donated nearly $2 million to the 2012 national election, either directly to the campaigns, or to party committees or political action committees. The Republican Party received more than 60% of those donations ($1.25M). Baseball owners beat out the other leagues with over $700,000 in donations.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at which owners donated the most money, and to which party they gave their money.

