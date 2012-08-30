The 20 Teams That Have Donated The Most To The Presidential Election

Cork Gaines
obama romney map

The country is ramping up for the November election, and there is a good chance your favourite sports teams have donated money to one of the national parties. And WNYC.org has broken down which owners have donated the most and to which parties.

Overall, owners of teams have donated nearly $2 million to the 2012 national election, either directly to the campaigns, or to party committees or political action committees. The Republican Party received more than 60% of those donations ($1.25M). Baseball owners beat out the other leagues with over $700,000 in donations.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at which owners donated the most money, and to which party they gave their money.

#20 Pittsburgh Steelers ― $35,000

League: NFL

Owner: Dan Rooney

Donated To: Democratic Party

#18t Houston Astros ― $35,800

League: MLB

Owner: Jim Crane

Donated To: Democratic Party

#18t Minnesota Twins ― $35,800

League: MLB

Owner: Jim Pohlad

Donated To: Democratic Party

#17 Baltimore Orioles ― $36,200

League: MLB

Owner: Peter Angelos

Donated To: Democratic Party

#16 San Diego Chargers ― $37,800

League: NFL

Owner: Alex Spanos

Donated To: Republican Party

#15 St. Louis Cardinals ― $43,300

League: MLB

Owner: William DeWitt

Donated To: Republican Party

#14 Los Angeles Kings ― $45,500

League: NHL

Owner: Edward Roski

Donated To: Republican Party

#13 Washington Wizards ― $45,800

League: NBA

Owner: Ted Leonsis

Donated To: Democratic Party

#12 Indiana Pacers ― $55,000

League: NBA

Owner: Herbert Simon

Donated To: Both Parties

#11 Cincinnati Reds ― $55,800

League: MLB

Owner: Robert Castellini

Donated To: Republican Party

#10 Oklahoma City Thunder ― $60,800

League: NBA

Owner: Aubrey McClendon

Donated To: Republican Party

#9 New York Giants ― $62,300

League: NFL

Owner: Jonathan Tisch

Donated To: Democratic Party

#8 San Jose Sharks ― $63,000

League: NHL

Owner: George Gund III ($45,400) & Floyd Kvamme ($17,600)

Donated To: Democratic Party

#7 Charlotte Bobcats ― $65,800

League: NBA

Owner: Robert L. Johnson

Donated To: Democratic Party

#6 Boston Celtics ― $66,600

League: NBA

Owner: Stephen Pagliuca

Donated To: Democratic Party

#5 New York Jets ― $70,800

League: NFL

Owner: Woody Johnson

Donated To: Republican Party

#4 Houston Texans ― $107,500

League: NFL

Owner: Robert McNair

Donated To: Republican Party

#3 Miami Dolphins ― $133,300

League: NFL

Owner: Stephen Ross

Donated To: Republican Party

#2 Atlanta Braves ― $157,500

League: MLB

Owner: Gregory Maffei

Donated To: Republican Party

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers ― $178,200

League: MLB

Owner: Magic Johnson ($65,800), Todd Boehly ($40,800), Robert Patton ($35,800) & Mark Walter ($35,800)

Donated To: Democratic Party

