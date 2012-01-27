The 15 States With The Most Unfriendly Tax Codes

Plains and Mountain West states lead the way in the Tax Foundation‘s annual ranking of states with the friendliest business tax climate,The Foundation calculates its proprietary index based on corporate, income, sales property and unemployment insurance tax rates.

Most of the top states have some combination of zero corporate, income tax or the sales taxes.

Most of the bottom states, meanwhile, should be familiar to many of our readers.

Here’s a look at a ranking of the 15 states with the most onerous tax codes starting.

South Carolina

Overall Tax Rank:
36

Corporate Tax Rank:
10

Individual Income Tax Rank:
39

Sales Tax Rank:
38

Property Tax Rank:
21

Maine

Overall Tax Rank:
37

Corporate Tax Rank:
47

Individual Income Tax Rank:
30

Sales Tax Rank:
10

Property Tax Rank:
38

New Mexico

Overall Tax Rank:
38

Corporate Tax Rank:
38

Individual Income Tax Rank:
33

Sales Tax Rank:
45

Property Tax Rank:
1

Ohio

Overall Tax Rank:
39

Corporate Tax Rank:
22

Individual Income Tax Rank:
42

Sales Tax Rank:
10

Property Tax Rank:
33

Connecticut

Overall Tax Rank:
40

Corporate Tax Rank:
25

Individual Income Tax Rank:
31

Sales Tax Rank:
30

Property Tax Rank:
50

Iowa

Overall Tax Rank:
41

Corporate Tax Rank:
48

Individual Income Tax Rank:
32

Sales Tax Rank:
25

Property Tax Rank:
36

Maryland

Overall Tax Rank:
42

Corporate Tax Rank:
14

Individual Income Tax Rank:
46

Sales Tax Rank:
9

Property Tax Rank:
40

Wisconsin

Overall Tax Rank:
43

Corporate Tax Rank:
32

Individual Income Tax Rank:
45

Sales Tax Rank:
16

Property Tax Rank:
32

North Carolina

Overall Tax Rank:
44

Corporate Tax Rank:
29

Individual Income Tax Rank:
43

Sales Tax Rank:
47

Property Tax Rank:
35

Minnesota

Overall Tax Rank:
45

Corporate Tax Rank:
42

Individual Income Tax Rank:
44

Sales Tax Rank:
36

Property Tax Rank:
26

Rhode Island

Overall Tax Rank:
46

Corporate Tax Rank:
40

Individual Income Tax Rank:
36

Sales Tax Rank:
24

Property Tax Rank:
46

Vermont

Overall Tax Rank:
47

Corporate Tax Rank:
41

Individual Income Tax Rank:
47

Sales Tax Rank:
14

Property Tax Rank:
43

California

Overall Tax Rank:
48

Corporate Tax Rank:
43

Individual Income Tax Rank:
50

Sales Tax Rank:
40

Property Tax Rank:
17

New York

Overall Tax Rank:
49

Corporate Tax Rank:
23

Individual Income Tax Rank:
49

Sales Tax Rank:
37

Property Tax Rank:
45

New Jersey

Overall Tax Rank:
50

Corporate Tax Rank:
39

Individual Income Tax Rank:
48

Sales Tax Rank:
46

Property Tax Rank:
49

