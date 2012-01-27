The 15 States With The Most Unfriendly Tax Codes

Photo: AP

Plains and Mountain West states lead the way in the Tax Foundation‘s annual ranking of states with the friendliest business tax climate,The Foundation calculates its proprietary index based on corporate, income, sales property and unemployment insurance tax rates.



Most of the top states have some combination of zero corporate, income tax or the sales taxes.

Most of the bottom states, meanwhile, should be familiar to many of our readers.

Here’s a look at a ranking of the 15 states with the most onerous tax codes starting.

