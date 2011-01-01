The 20 Sports Questions That Will Dominate 2011

From “The Decision” to Butler’s near-upset of Duke for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. 2010 was rife with drama.



Can 2011 top it? From Michael Vick to Cliff Lee to Armando Galarraga, the previous year showed us how impossible it is to predict the future.

But there are definitely some storylines that we already know we’ll be paying close attention to.

