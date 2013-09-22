The 20 Richest American Sports Owners

Forbes put out its
annual list of the richest people in Americaand it includes
28 people that own sports teams.
These 20 people own a total of 24 teams in the four major North American sports leagues, including 10 NBA teams, 9 NFL franchise, 4 NHL teams, and just one MLB club. In addition, several own other teams in the WNBA and the English Premier League.
All of them, however, have made their money outside of the sports world.
Estimated Net Worth: $US1.95 billion
Forbes Rank: 293
Age: 78
How he got his fortune: Real estate
Teams owned: Indiana Pacers (NBA), Indiana Fever (WNBA)
Championships: One (2012 WNBA Championship)
Estimated Net Worth: $US2.0 billion
Forbes Rank: 273
Age: 76
How he got his fortune: Energy
Teams owned: Houston Texans (NFL)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US2.1 billion
Forbes Rank: 260
Age: 53
How he got his fortune: Staffing company for aerospace and technology sectors
Teams owned: Baltimore Ravens (NFL)
Championships: Two Super Bowl championships (2000, 2012)
Estimated Net Worth: $US2.5 billion
Forbes Rank: 222
Age: 48
How he got his fortune: Co-founded Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm
Teams owned: Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US2.5 billion
Forbes Rank: 222
Age: 55
How he got his fortune: Internet media
Teams owned: Dallas Mavericks (NBA)
Championships: One (2010-11 NBA Championship)
Estimated Net Worth: $US2.8 billion
Forbes Rank: 193
Age: 73
How he got his fortune: Sports hospitality and food service
Teams owned: Boston Bruins (NHL)
Championships: One (2010-11 NHL Championship)
Estimated Net Worth: $US2.9 billion
Forbes Rank: 184
Age: 72
How he got his fortune: Paper and packaging
Teams owned: New England Patriots (NFL)
Championships: Three (2001, 2003, 2004 Super Bowl Championships)
Estimated Net Worth: $US3.0 billion
Forbes Rank: 166
Age: 70
How he got his fortune: Oil and gas
Teams owned: Dallas Cowboys (NFL)
Championships: Three (1992, 1993, 1995 Super Bowl Championships
Estimated Net Worth: $US3.1 billion
Forbes Rank: 161
Age: 62
How he got his fortune: Natural gas
Teams owned: Buffalo Sabres (NHL)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US3.3 billion
Forbes Rank: 151
Age: 86
How he got his fortune: Television
Teams owned: New York Knicks
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US3.8 billion
Forbes Rank: 122
Age: 63
How he got his fortune: Automotive parts
Teams owned: Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL), Fulham F.C. (EPL)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US3.9 billion
Forbes Rank: 118
Age: 51
How he got his fortune: Founder of Quicken Loans
Teams owned: Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US4.0 billion
Forbes Rank: 110
Age: 87
How he got his fortune: Real estate
Teams owned: Washington Nationals (MLB)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US4.5 billion
Forbes Rank: 102
Age: 85
How he got his fortune: Real Estate
Teams owned: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL), Manchester United (EPL)
Championships: Five (2002 Super Bowl Championship; 2006-07, 2007-08, 2010-11, 2012-13 Premier League Champions)
Estimated Net Worth: $US4.8 billion
Forbes Rank: 94
Age: 73
How he got his fortune: Real Estate
Teams owned: Miami Dolphins (NFL)
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US5.3 billion
Forbes Rank: 84
Age: 66
How he got his fortune: Sports Franchises and real estate
Teams owned: St. Louis Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Denver Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Arsenal (EPL)
Championships: Two (1999 Super Bowl Championship; 2000-01 Denver Avalanche)
Estimated Net Worth: $US5.9 billion
Forbes Rank: 70
Age: 64
How he got his fortune: Carnival Cruise Lines
Teams owned: Miami Heat
Championships: Three (2005-06, 2011-12, 2012-13 NBA Championships)
Estimated Net Worth: $US6.8 billion
Forbes Rank: 60
Age: 87
How he got his fortune: Founder of Amway
Teams owned: Orlando Magic
Championships: None
Estimated Net Worth: $US15.8 billion
Forbes Rank: 26
Age: 60
How he got his fortune: Co-founder of Microsoft
Teams owned: Seattle Seahawks (NFL), Portland Trail Blazers (NBA)
Championships: None
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.