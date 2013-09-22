The 20 Richest American Sports Owners

Forbes put out its

annual list of the richest people in Americaand it includes

28 people that own sports teams.

These 20 people own a total of 24 teams in the four major North American sports leagues, including 10 NBA teams, 9 NFL franchise, 4 NHL teams, and just one MLB club. In addition, several own other teams in the WNBA and the English Premier League.

All of them, however, have made their money outside of the sports world.

