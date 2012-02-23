The 20 Players With The Biggest Chip On Their Shoulder Heading Into This MLB Season

Bleacher Report

red sox

ap

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report. Every year there are players who go into season-long slumps.

Nobody can explain why, especially the player. It, for some reason, just seems to happen.

Whether it’s an injury that derailed an All-Star-type season, a new team where the player underperformed or a season when things went wrong from the first day, there are a lot of MLB players who have a chip on their shoulder entering the 2012 season.

Here’s a look at the top-20 players who will be playing with a chip on their shoulder.

See the rest of the story at Bleacher Report >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.