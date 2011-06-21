The 20 Institutions Most Exposed To A Greek Default

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
We’ve told you what could go wrong, and who could get slammed, if and when Greece defaults. But there are specific companies, governments, and institutions exposed to a default that will have to handle the losses if it comes to pass, according to Barclays research.It is interesting to note that the world’s participation in the Greek bailout series has left countries and international institutions the most exposed. Banks, while having significant exposures, are not holding all the cards this time.
There are, however, some significant bank names here. Notably Deutsche Bank (#25), ING (#27), and HSBC (#35) hang outside the top table.
Barclays conclusion is that, because so much of Greek debt is owned by the public sector, and voluntary rollover may be possible, and successful.
Marfin Investment Group is a Greek investment company. Its shares are publicly traded.
Total bonds and bills: €2.3 billion
per cent of Greek debt: Less than 1%
Total bonds and bills: €2.9 billion
per cent of Greek debt: Less than 1%
Total bonds and bills: €2.9 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 1%
Generali is Italy's largest insurance company.
Total bonds and bills: €3.0 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 1%
Hellenic Postbank is a Greek savings bank.
Total bonds and bills: €3.1 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 1%
Dexia is a diversified Belgian financial services company.
Total bonds and bills: €3.5 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 1%
AlphaBank is Greece's second biggest bank.
Total bonds and bills: €3.7 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 1%
ATE Bank is a Greek commercial bank.
Total bonds and bills: €4.6 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 1%
Total bonds and bills: €5.0 billion
per cent of Greek debt: Approximately 2%
Total bonds and bills: €6.0 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 1%
The FMS is the remnants of two bailed out German lenders.
Total bonds and bills: €6.3 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 2%
Eurobank EFG is a Greek bank, ranking the country's third largest.
Total bonds and bills: €9.0 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 2%
Piraeus is another Greek bank with a presence in Eastern Europe.
Total bonds and bills: €9.4 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 3%
Total bonds and bills: €13.1 billion
per cent of Greek debt: Approximately 3%
Total bonds and bills: €13.7 billion
per cent of Greek debt: Approximately 3%
Total bonds and bills: €15 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 5%
Total bonds and bills: €25 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 7%
Total bonds and bills: €30 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 8%
Total bonds and bills: €38 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 10%
The Eurosystem SMP (securities market program) is the bond buying program conducted by the European Central Bank and its member banks.
Total bonds and bills: €49 billion
per cent of Greek debt: 13%
