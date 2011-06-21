The 20 Institutions Most Exposed To A Greek Default

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We’ve told you what could go wrong, and who could get slammed, if and when Greece defaults. But there are specific companies, governments, and institutions exposed to a default that will have to handle the losses if it comes to pass, according to Barclays research.It is interesting to note that the world’s participation in the Greek bailout series has left countries and international institutions the most exposed. Banks, while having significant exposures, are not holding all the cards this time.



There are, however, some significant bank names here. Notably Deutsche Bank (#25), ING (#27), and HSBC (#35) hang outside the top table.

Barclays conclusion is that, because so much of Greek debt is owned by the public sector, and voluntary rollover may be possible, and successful.

