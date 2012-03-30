The 20 Most Viral Tech Ads Of All Time

Photo: YouTube

Six of the top 20 most-shared technology company ads in social media are by Apple. But Apple did not create the most-shared single ad of all time. That honour goes to Sony PlayStation, whose PS3 promotion celebrated an average gamer named “Michael.”No viral video chart is complete without Rebecca Black, and this one is no exception: Google’s YouTube unit made a self-promotional video at the end of 2011 which included this image of the “singer,” and it’s been shared 494,936 times in social media.



Google and its brands also had six videos in the top 20.

“Most-shared” measures an interesting concept: These aren’t the most-viewed ads, they’re the ads that viewers passed on most often between friends and colleagues. In other words, it’s a measure of a video’s viral word-of-mouth. The chart was compiled by Unruly Media, the London-based “global social video platform,” which tracks shares generated by Facebook Likes and blog posts. The chart is dynamic, so it changes as new data arrives. Our version was current as of March 29.

You’ll easily be able to guess some of the ads on the list: Apple’s “1984” Super Bowl commercial is on there, for instance. But there are surprises. The fourth most-shared video is fairly new and was made by a company famous for being left behind in the social media age. And its video is about one of its most-hated products.

