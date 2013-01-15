The 20 Most Viral Super Bowl Ads Of All Time

Christina Austin
Terry Tate office linebacker

Photo: Reebok

Some Super Bowl ads — like Apple’s legendary “1984” spot  — air only once. But today, brands want their big game ads to live forever (or at least a year or more) on YouTube and in other social media.This ranking measures the Super Bowl ads that have stood the test of time on Facebook and other social media.

Some ads, like Reebok’s “Office Linebacker” from 2006, have remained relevant through the years. Budweiser’s “Wassup” spot, also from 2006, even created a nationwide catch phrase. 

Volkswagen appears on our list multiple times, showing the impressive creativity that Deutsch LA, which does their ad work, is able to stir up year after year.

Doritos also makes the list multiple times, which is interesting considering its ad strategy for the past few years: It lets fans submit ideas, and the winning idea is produced into the company’s biggest ad of the year.

The videos are ranked according to how many times they were shared across social media (according to our friends at Unruly Media). The total views for each ad are also listed. Note that this ranking values “shares” over views, because it measures virality, not overall popularity. The ranking is as of the time of writing; it shifts constantly as the content is shared anew.

Total views: 4,226,166

Year: 2012

Agency: Anomaly

This feel good ad shows how a minor league hockey team won because of their strong fan support.

'Cowboys and Aliens' trailer: 257,329

Total views: 9,265,290

Year: 2010

Agency: Universal Pictures

The 'Cowboys and Aliens' trailer may be one of the most shared Super bowl ads ever, but it had a dismal box office turnout. It had a $163 million budget, and only grossed $100 million in the U.S.

'The Avengers' trailer: 282,293

Total views: 6,324,380

Year: 2012

Agency: Marvel

'The Avengers' was the highest-grossing movie of 2012, bringing in more than $1.5 billion.

Total views: 6,881,750

Year: 2011

Agency: Deutsch LA

This ad shows a real-life beetle acting like a VW Beetle in the wild.

Best Buy's Justin Bieber and Ozzy Osbourne spot: 295,377

Total views: 5,915,478

Year: 2011

Agency: Crispin Porter & Bogusky

This ad shows old-timer Ozzy Osbourne with new sensation Justin Bieber. The spot even includes Bieber poking fun at himself, saying 'he looks like a girl.'

Total views: 9,398,284

Year: 2012

Agency: The Richards Group

This ad was also featured on our Sexist Ads of the Year list, for obvious reasons.

Total views: 7,428,002

Year: 2011

Agency: J.R. Burningham of Scarecrow Film

This hilarious ad was created from a fan submission.

Total views: 458,975

Year: 2011

Agency: Paramount

Justin Bieber's 'Never Say Never' tells the story of how the pop icon came to be so successful in such a short period of time. The biopic went on to gross about $100 million worldwide.

Total views: 5,224,102

Year: 2006

Agency: DDB Chicago

This ad single-handedly created a new catchphrase that was used for years.

Total views: 16,820,633

Year: 2012

Agency: Deutsch LA

VW is featured on our list a second time for their inspiring commercial about a dog's workout regimen. The end of the ad references another, even more popular VW ad.

Total views: 17,077,024

Year: 2012

Agency: RPA, Santa Monica

Matthew Broderick was featured in this much-anticipated ad that spoofed 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.'

Total views: 12,076,915

Year: 2006

Agency: Arnell Group

Wouldn't it be great if every office had a person who could put people in their place?

Total views: 28,119,418

Year: 2012

Agency: BBDO New York

This ad introduced a new M&M character to the pack, sexy Ms. Brown.

Total views: 19,968,282

Year: 2011

Agency: Wieden + Kennedy

Chrysler's spot showcases the city of Detroit, including the Motor City's most well known star, Eminem.

'Fast Five' trailer: 907,897

Total views: 14,702,083

Year: 2010

Agency: Universal

This 'Fast Five' trailer is the most shared movie preview in the history of Super Bowl ads. The film went on to gross more than $600 million worldwide.

Total views: 14,786,234

Year: 2010

Agency: Joelle de Jesus

This cute spot shows a little boy lecturing a man who is about to go on a date with his mum.

Total views: 18,355,740

Year: 2012

Agency: Deutsch LA

This Game Day commercial teaser wasn't even VW's official Super Bowl spot. Either way, it gained a lot of attention and excited people for the real commercial.

Total views: 24,310,425

Year: 2012

Agency: Goodby, Silverstein and Partners

This is arguably the most difficult music videos of all time, in addition to one of the most shared Super Bowl ads of all time.

Total views: 9,361,593

Year: 2002

Agency: Hill Holliday

This heartwarming ad has only aired in its original version on television once, but nonetheless made a lasting impact. (It was tweaked and used again on the tenth anniversary of the attacks). It not only pays tribute to those lost on 9/11, but also highlights the beauty of nature and of NYC.

Total Views: 63,902,207

Year: 2011

Agency: Deutsch LA

VW not only has the most viral Super Bowl spot ever, but also is featured on this list an impressive four times. Not too shabby.

