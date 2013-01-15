The 20 Most Viral Super Bowl Ads Of All Time

Photo: Reebok

Some Super Bowl ads — like Apple’s legendary “1984” spot — air only once. But today, brands want their big game ads to live forever (or at least a year or more) on YouTube and in other social media.This ranking measures the Super Bowl ads that have stood the test of time on Facebook and other social media.



Some ads, like Reebok’s “Office Linebacker” from 2006, have remained relevant through the years. Budweiser’s “Wassup” spot, also from 2006, even created a nationwide catch phrase.

Volkswagen appears on our list multiple times, showing the impressive creativity that Deutsch LA, which does their ad work, is able to stir up year after year.

Doritos also makes the list multiple times, which is interesting considering its ad strategy for the past few years: It lets fans submit ideas, and the winning idea is produced into the company’s biggest ad of the year.

The videos are ranked according to how many times they were shared across social media (according to our friends at Unruly Media). The total views for each ad are also listed. Note that this ranking values “shares” over views, because it measures virality, not overall popularity. The ranking is as of the time of writing; it shifts constantly as the content is shared anew.

