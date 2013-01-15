The 20 Most Viral Super Bowl Ads Of All Time

Photo: Reebok
Some Super Bowl ads — like Apple’s legendary “1984” spot — air only once. But today, brands want their big game ads to live forever (or at least a year or more) on YouTube and in other social media.This ranking measures the Super Bowl ads that have stood the test of time on Facebook and other social media.
Some ads, like Reebok’s “Office Linebacker” from 2006, have remained relevant through the years. Budweiser’s “Wassup” spot, also from 2006, even created a nationwide catch phrase.
Volkswagen appears on our list multiple times, showing the impressive creativity that Deutsch LA, which does their ad work, is able to stir up year after year.
Doritos also makes the list multiple times, which is interesting considering its ad strategy for the past few years: It lets fans submit ideas, and the winning idea is produced into the company’s biggest ad of the year.
The videos are ranked according to how many times they were shared across social media (according to our friends at Unruly Media). The total views for each ad are also listed. Note that this ranking values “shares” over views, because it measures virality, not overall popularity. The ranking is as of the time of writing; it shifts constantly as the content is shared anew.
Total views: 4,226,166
Year: 2012
Agency: Anomaly
This feel good ad shows how a minor league hockey team won because of their strong fan support.
Total views: 9,265,290
Year: 2010
Agency: Universal Pictures
The 'Cowboys and Aliens' trailer may be one of the most shared Super bowl ads ever, but it had a dismal box office turnout. It had a $163 million budget, and only grossed $100 million in the U.S.
Total views: 6,324,380
Year: 2012
Agency: Marvel
'The Avengers' was the highest-grossing movie of 2012, bringing in more than $1.5 billion.
Total views: 6,881,750
Year: 2011
Agency: Deutsch LA
This ad shows a real-life beetle acting like a VW Beetle in the wild.
Total views: 5,915,478
Year: 2011
Agency: Crispin Porter & Bogusky
This ad shows old-timer Ozzy Osbourne with new sensation Justin Bieber. The spot even includes Bieber poking fun at himself, saying 'he looks like a girl.'
Total views: 9,398,284
Year: 2012
Agency: The Richards Group
This ad was also featured on our Sexist Ads of the Year list, for obvious reasons.
Total views: 7,428,002
Year: 2011
Agency: J.R. Burningham of Scarecrow Film
This hilarious ad was created from a fan submission.
Total views: 458,975
Year: 2011
Agency: Paramount
Justin Bieber's 'Never Say Never' tells the story of how the pop icon came to be so successful in such a short period of time. The biopic went on to gross about $100 million worldwide.
Total views: 5,224,102
Year: 2006
Agency: DDB Chicago
This ad single-handedly created a new catchphrase that was used for years.
Total views: 16,820,633
Year: 2012
Agency: Deutsch LA
VW is featured on our list a second time for their inspiring commercial about a dog's workout regimen. The end of the ad references another, even more popular VW ad.
Total views: 17,077,024
Year: 2012
Agency: RPA, Santa Monica
Matthew Broderick was featured in this much-anticipated ad that spoofed 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.'
Total views: 12,076,915
Year: 2006
Agency: Arnell Group
Wouldn't it be great if every office had a person who could put people in their place?
Total views: 28,119,418
Year: 2012
Agency: BBDO New York
This ad introduced a new M&M character to the pack, sexy Ms. Brown.
Total views: 19,968,282
Year: 2011
Agency: Wieden + Kennedy
Chrysler's spot showcases the city of Detroit, including the Motor City's most well known star, Eminem.
Total views: 14,702,083
Year: 2010
Agency: Universal
This 'Fast Five' trailer is the most shared movie preview in the history of Super Bowl ads. The film went on to gross more than $600 million worldwide.
Total views: 14,786,234
Year: 2010
Agency: Joelle de Jesus
This cute spot shows a little boy lecturing a man who is about to go on a date with his mum.
Total views: 18,355,740
Year: 2012
Agency: Deutsch LA
This Game Day commercial teaser wasn't even VW's official Super Bowl spot. Either way, it gained a lot of attention and excited people for the real commercial.
Total views: 24,310,425
Year: 2012
Agency: Goodby, Silverstein and Partners
This is arguably the most difficult music videos of all time, in addition to one of the most shared Super Bowl ads of all time.
Total views: 9,361,593
Year: 2002
Agency: Hill Holliday
This heartwarming ad has only aired in its original version on television once, but nonetheless made a lasting impact. (It was tweaked and used again on the tenth anniversary of the attacks). It not only pays tribute to those lost on 9/11, but also highlights the beauty of nature and of NYC.
Total Views: 63,902,207
Year: 2011
Agency: Deutsch LA
VW not only has the most viral Super Bowl spot ever, but also is featured on this list an impressive four times. Not too shabby.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.