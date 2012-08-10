The 20 Most Valuable Enterprise Tech Companies In The World

Quick, which company is more valuable: Microsoft or IBM?



SAP or Cisco?

The following list will tell you.

While consumer tech companies like Facebook and Zynga have been high-profile disappointments for investors, enterprise companies have been the big success story of 2012, with fantastic IPOs (Splunk, ServiceNow, Infoblox), giant venture capitalist investments (Github, Box) and hot new trends like big data and cloud computing.

The multibillion companies of the future will be driven by enterprise and business-to-business markets. We know that because today’s enterprise tech companies are some of the biggest, most successful companies in the world.

All told, the enterprise companies on this list represent over $1.7 trillion in value, based on market capitalisation, according to Google Finance.

Note that while compiling this list, we were pretty picky about which companies to include. If the company mostly sold stuff to consumers, we ignored it. So Apple, Facebook, Google didn’t make the cut.

And that made this list of superstar tech companies all the more interesting. You’ll be surprised.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.