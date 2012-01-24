The 20 Most Valuable Energy Companies In The World

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Oil and gas consulting firm PFC Energy just released its annual ranking of the biggest energy companies in the world as measured by market value. And there has been a reshuffling atop the league table for 2011.Brazil’s Petrobas fell from 3rd to 5th on a 33 per cent decline in share price. Petrobas has been plagued by missed output targets.



Meanwhile China’s Sinopec and ConocoPhillips moved back into the top 10 on rising market cap.

Among the largest firms, Chevron and Shell enjoyed the largest market cap gains at 15% and 13%, respectively.

What’s most notable is that the overall market cap of the top 10 declined by 3 per cent from 2010 as upstart firms took advantage of new natural gas finds.

