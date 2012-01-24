The 20 Most Valuable Energy Companies In The World

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Oil and gas consulting firm PFC Energy just released its annual ranking of the biggest energy companies in the world as measured by market value. And there has been a reshuffling atop the league table for 2011.Brazil’s Petrobas fell from 3rd to 5th on a 33 per cent decline in share price. Petrobas has been plagued by missed output targets.
Meanwhile China’s Sinopec and ConocoPhillips moved back into the top 10 on rising market cap.
Among the largest firms, Chevron and Shell enjoyed the largest market cap gains at 15% and 13%, respectively.
What’s most notable is that the overall market cap of the top 10 declined by 3 per cent from 2010 as upstart firms took advantage of new natural gas finds.
Market cap: $45.5 billion
2010 ranking: 23
Share price change: -25 %
Country: Canada
Comment: Suncor is Canada's second-largest company after Royal Bank of Canada.
Market cap: $61.7 billion
2010 ranking: 15
Share price change: -24 %
Country: France
Comment: One of the oldest companies in the world; founded in 1822 by the Dutch.
Market cap: $72.5 billion
2010 ranking: 20
Share price change: 6 %
Country: UK
Comment: Eighth-largest company on the FTSE.
Market cap: $74.7 billion
2010 ranking: 18
Share price change: -2 %
Country: Russia
Comment: Russian government maintains three-quarters stake in Rosneft.
Market cap: $76.1 billion
2010 ranking: 16
Share price change: -4 %
Country: USA
Comment: Though headquartered in California, Occidental is the largest oil producer in Texas.
Market cap: $78.1 billion
2010 ranking: 10
Share price change: -26 %
Country: China
Commment: CNOOC is China's largest off-shore oil producer.
Market cap: $81.9 billion
2010 ranking: 19
Share price change: 9 %
Country: Norway
Comment: Originally state-owned, Statoil was privatized in 2001.
Market cap: $83.1 billion
2010 ranking: 14
Share price change: -4 %
Country: Italy
Comment: Eni is Italy's largest company.
Market cap: $88.0 billion
2010 ranking: 13
Share price change: 1 %
Country: Colombia
Comment: Ecopetrol is still run by the Colombian government, though it now allows public shareholders.
Market cap: $91.7 billion
2010 ranking: 9
Share price change: -18 %
Country: USA
Comment: Founded by two French brothers in 1926.
Market cap: $96.8 billion
2010 ranking: 12
Share price change: 7 %
Country: USA
Comment: Conoco was founded in 1875 in Ogden Utah, a city whose population (547,184) is now 9 per cent of Houston's (pop. 6 million), site of the company's current headquarters.
Market cap: $97.4 billion
2010 ranking: 11
Share price change: -7 %
Country: China
Comment: Sinopec employs 633,383, making it the fifth-largest company by headcount in the world.
Market cap: $121.0 billion
2010 ranking: 8
Share price change: -3 %
Country: France
Comment: Total is France's largest company.
Market cap: $122.6 billion
2010 ranking: 6
Share price change: -19 %
Country: Russia
Comment: Gazprom is Russia's largest company and the largest extractor of natural gas in the world.
Market cap: $135.5 billion
2010 ranking: 7
Share price change: -2 %
Country: UK
Comment: Microbes were recently found to have cleaned up much of what remained of the Deepwater Horizon spill.
Market cap: $156.3 billion
2010 ranking: 3
Share price change: -33 %
Country: Brazil
Comment: Petrobras is the largest company in Latin America.
Market cap: $211.9 billion
2010 ranking: 3
Share price change: 17 %
Country: USA
Comment: Ended up purchasing Unocal in 2005 after CNOOC's bid was blocked by the U.S. government.
Market cap: $234.6 billion
2010 ranking: 4
Share price change: 10 %
Country: Netherlands
Comment: Company was founded in Dutch Indonesia in the late 19th century.
Market cap: $276.6 billion
2010 ranking: 2
Share price change: -9 %
Country: China
Comment: Sinopec is currently ranked 5th on Fortune's Global 500; China's largest company.
Market cap: $406.3 billion
2010 ranking: 1
Share price change: 16 %
Country: USA
Comment: The legacy company of John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil Company, founded in 1870.
