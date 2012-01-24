The 20 Most Valuable Energy Companies In The World

Rob Wile
crude oil futures

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Oil and gas consulting firm PFC Energy just released its annual ranking of the biggest energy companies in the world as measured by market value. And there has been a reshuffling atop the league table for 2011.Brazil’s Petrobas fell from 3rd to 5th on a 33 per cent decline in share price. Petrobas has been plagued by missed output targets.

Meanwhile China’s Sinopec and ConocoPhillips moved back into the top 10 on rising market cap.

Among the largest firms, Chevron and Shell enjoyed the largest market cap gains at 15% and 13%, respectively.

What’s most notable is that the overall market cap of the top 10 declined by 3 per cent from 2010 as upstart firms took advantage of new natural gas finds.

Suncor

Market cap: $45.5 billion

2010 ranking: 23

Share price change: -25 %

Country: Canada

Comment: Suncor is Canada's second-largest company after Royal Bank of Canada.

Source: PFC

GDF Suez

Market cap: $61.7 billion

2010 ranking: 15

Share price change: -24 %

Country: France

Comment: One of the oldest companies in the world; founded in 1822 by the Dutch.

Source: PFC

BG

Market cap: $72.5 billion

2010 ranking: 20

Share price change: 6 %

Country: UK

Comment: Eighth-largest company on the FTSE.

Source: PFC

Rosneft

Market cap: $74.7 billion

2010 ranking: 18

Share price change: -2 %

Country: Russia

Comment: Russian government maintains three-quarters stake in Rosneft.

Source: PFC

Occidental

Market cap: $76.1 billion

2010 ranking: 16

Share price change: -4 %

Country: USA

Comment: Though headquartered in California, Occidental is the largest oil producer in Texas.

Source: PFC

CNOOC

Market cap: $78.1 billion

2010 ranking: 10

Share price change: -26 %

Country: China

Commment: CNOOC is China's largest off-shore oil producer.

Source: PFC

Statoil

Market cap: $81.9 billion

2010 ranking: 19

Share price change: 9 %

Country: Norway

Comment: Originally state-owned, Statoil was privatized in 2001.

Eni

Market cap: $83.1 billion

2010 ranking: 14

Share price change: -4 %

Country: Italy

Comment: Eni is Italy's largest company.

Ecopetrol

Market cap: $88.0 billion

2010 ranking: 13

Share price change: 1 %

Country: Colombia

Comment: Ecopetrol is still run by the Colombian government, though it now allows public shareholders.

Source: PFC

Schlumberger

Market cap: $91.7 billion

2010 ranking: 9

Share price change: -18 %

Country: USA

Comment: Founded by two French brothers in 1926.

Source: PFC

ConocoPhillips

Market cap: $96.8 billion

2010 ranking: 12

Share price change: 7 %

Country: USA

Comment: Conoco was founded in 1875 in Ogden Utah, a city whose population (547,184) is now 9 per cent of Houston's (pop. 6 million), site of the company's current headquarters.

Source: PFC

Sinopec

Market cap: $97.4 billion

2010 ranking: 11

Share price change: -7 %

Country: China

Comment: Sinopec employs 633,383, making it the fifth-largest company by headcount in the world.

Source: PFC

TOTAL

Market cap: $121.0 billion

2010 ranking: 8

Share price change: -3 %

Country: France

Comment: Total is France's largest company.

Source: PFC

Gazprom

Market cap: $122.6 billion

2010 ranking: 6

Share price change: -19 %

Country: Russia

Comment: Gazprom is Russia's largest company and the largest extractor of natural gas in the world.

Source: PFC

BP

Market cap: $135.5 billion

2010 ranking: 7

Share price change: -2 %

Country: UK

Comment: Microbes were recently found to have cleaned up much of what remained of the Deepwater Horizon spill.

Source: PFC

Petrobras

Market cap: $156.3 billion

2010 ranking: 3

Share price change: -33 %

Country: Brazil

Comment: Petrobras is the largest company in Latin America.

Chevron

Market cap: $211.9 billion

2010 ranking: 3

Share price change: 17 %

Country: USA

Comment: Ended up purchasing Unocal in 2005 after CNOOC's bid was blocked by the U.S. government.

Source: PFC

Royal Dutch Shell

Market cap: $234.6 billion

2010 ranking: 4

Share price change: 10 %

Country: Netherlands

Comment: Company was founded in Dutch Indonesia in the late 19th century.

Source: PFC

PetroChina

Market cap: $276.6 billion

2010 ranking: 2

Share price change: -9 %

Country: China

Comment: Sinopec is currently ranked 5th on Fortune's Global 500; China's largest company.

Source: PFC

ExxonMobil

Market cap: $406.3 billion

2010 ranking: 1

Share price change: 16 %

Country: USA

Comment: The legacy company of John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil Company, founded in 1870.

Source: PFC

Meet The Mysterious Trading Firms Who Control The Price Of Commodities >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.