The 20 Most Valuable Brands In The World

In spite of struggling stock prices and loud public uncertainty over Tim Cook’s innovative capabilities, Apple is once again the most valuable brand in the world, for the year 2013.



Every year, BrandZ and Millward Brown Optimor calculate and rank brands based on their global value. And even though Apple’s growth rate decreased by 95%, the tech giant’s brand value still increased by 1% from 2012 to a a whopping $185 billion.

Millward Brown VP Oscar Yuan told Business Insider that this is because the company ranks brands based not only on publicly available financial information, but “the second half, which is the unique part, is that we take in the consumer sentiment.” Millward Brown polls more than 200 million consumers from 43 countries annually. In spite of everything, “Apple, in the eyes of consumers, is the gold standard.”

The brands that really won this year were those tied to emerging mobile capabilities — be it AT&T for servicing tablets and smartphones, Visa for dominating online payment methods, Amazon for simplifying mobile shopping, or UPS for physically delivering said online purchases.

