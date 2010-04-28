The 20 Most Popular Fantasy Baseball Team Names And What They Mean

Baseball is in full swing and every team still has a viable shot at winning it all… unless you’re an Orioles fan like me.
But that’s exactly why fantasy baseball exists. If your favourite team doesn’t have a prayer at winning the pennant, you might have a better time creating your own roster and competing against fellow baseball fans.
This gives you good reason to follow America’s past time without having to watch your favourite team struggle against a powerhouse like the Yankees.
We bring you the top 20 fantasy baseball team names on CBS Sports and the story behind each name.
We lead off the list with the first of many Yankees references.
'Murderer's Row' is often used to describe the 1927 Yankees line up that finished first in the American League in every major batting category.
Lou Gehrig won the AL MVP award while hitting .373 and driving in a then-record 171 RBI while the Big Bambino belted out 60 dingers.
Another nickname for the Milwaukee Brewers, the Wisconsin town is famous for their vast history of beer brewers.
Some notable brewers include Frederick Pabst, Joseph Schlitz, Frederick Miller, and Valentin Blatz.
No good baseball link here, so why does it crack the top 20 list?
We think it's due to the fact that 'Bulldogs' is one of the most common mascot/nickname for sports teams all around the world.
Check out this list for the sports teams affiliated with the bulldog.
Again, no direct link to baseball.
From our research, we think the title for the movie 'Young Guns' turned into a sports phrase to describe young athletes with considerable talent or potential.
With a 15.6% unemployment rate in Detroit, it looks as if some people are passing the time by playing fantasy baseball.
Easy one here.
The 1976 film about a little league team of misfits and their coach is a classic amongst baseball fans.
For the young kids out there, 'Bad News Bears' instead may refer to the 2005 remake starring Billy Bob Thornton.
Baseball's steroid problem is well documented with admission from star players and league MVPs such as Alex Rodriguez and Miguel Tejada.
We think if Major League Baseball comes up with a solution to clean up their PED problem, then 'Roid Rage' would fall out of the top 20.
Looks like the Mets still have a loyal following despite their recent struggles.
'Chin music' is a term in baseball that refers to a pitcher throwing inside to a batter. Specifically, the pitcher is throwing at the batter's head.
Pitchers do this for various reasons: to set up an outside pitch, intimidate the batter, or to just hurt the opposing batter.
The Gas House Gorillas is a fictional team from a Bugs Bunny cartoon. The name itself refers to the 1930s St. Louis Cardinals -- the Gashouse Gang.
In the cartoon, Bugs Bunny single-handedly beats an intimidating Gas House Gorillas team by the final score of 96-95.
It's been over a century since the Cubs won the World Series, but the loveable Northsiders still have a faithful following.
The Red Sox have the second highest payroll in the Major Leagues and had two recent runs as World Series champions in 2004 and 2007.
The city of Boston has definitely rid itself of the supposed 'Curse of the Bambino.'
Here's the definition of 'ball busters' from The Free Dictionary:
'A demanding woman who destroys men's confidence'
So, these teams could either be run by women... or maybe people just think it's a funny phrase.
The Yankees are the current World Series Champion and hold the most World Series titles of any other team with 27.
Love 'em or hate 'em, you can't deny their popularity.
A well known reference to the Yankees for the common baseball fan. Let's break down the phrase:
- Yankee Stadium is located in the Bronx borough of New York City.
- 'Bombers' refers to the power of the Yankees line-up.
The name 'Black Sox' will always be remembered for the 1919 Chicago White Sox team that fixed the World Series.
In a best-of-9 series, members of the Black Sox ensured their team would lose to the Cincinatti Reds in exchange for money that apparently owner Charles Comiskey did not provide enough of to his players.
In the end, eight players were banned for life from the Major Leagues.
Chico's Bail Bonds is a real company that was featured in the previously mentioned film 'Bad News Bears.'
The company acts as the little league team's sponsor.
The Springfield Isotopes are the beloved minor league baseball team of the ever-popular cartoon The Simpsons.
In one episode, Homer stages a hunger strike after realising the team plans to move to Alberquerque.
In a case where life imitates art, the Calgary Cannons minor league team relocated to Alberquerque and renamed themselves to be the Isotopes.
Initially, 'Evil Empire' was a phrase used by President Ronald Reagan to describe the Soviet Union.
Today, that phrase is just another nickname for the New York Yankees. The origin stems from a comment made by Boston Red Sox President & CEO Larry Lucchino after the Yankees beat them in a bidding war to sign Cuban pitcher Jose Contreras in 2002.
'The evil empire extends its tentacles even into Latin America.'
