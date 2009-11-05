The 20 Most Unemployed Cities In America

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af184e40000000000f3934a/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-20-most-unemployed-cities-2009-11/20-st-louis-missouri-1" caption="" source="" alt="homeless dogs" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The national unemployment rate still hasn’t quite edged past 10%. But some places blew past this benchmark ages ago. In some places, it’s not a matter of “if” a full-blown depression could emerge.



Some cities you can probably guess (Detroit), but others (Hollywood, and Silicon Valley) are pretty surprising.

20. St. Louis, Missouri

Unemployment Rate: 9.9%

Labour Force: 1.4 million



Unemployed: 141,800

The most recent layoffs in the area include cutting 100 state park employees and 13 firefighters.(stltoday.com)

[St. Louis, MO-IL Metropolitan Statistical Area]

19. Louisville, Kentucky

Unemployment Rate: 10%

Labour Force: 631,900

Unemployed: 63,500

The Louisville Zoo recently announced a second round of layoffs cutting some 12 full-time employees to help make up for a $1.2 million revenue shortfall.

[Louisville-Jefferson County, KY-IN Metropolitan Statistical Area]

18. Chicago, Illinois

Unemployment Rate: 10%

Labour Force: 4.8 million



Unemployed: 487,000

Seven hundred vacant positions at Health and Hospitals System in the Chicago area were eliminated and 335 people laid off. More job losses are expected next year.

[Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area]

17. Birmingham, Alabama

Unemployment Rate: 10.2%

Labour Force: 507,400

Unemployed: 51,700

A state budget shortfall will lead to mass layoffs in the court system in Birmingham that are expected to delay many civil trials.

[Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metropolitan Statistical Area]

16. San Diego, California

Unemployment Rate: 10.2%

Labour Force: 1.6 million



Unemployed: 159,800

The San Diego Union-Tribune recently announced another round of layoffs, after cutting some 192 employees in the spring.

[San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos, CA Metropolitan Statistical Area]

15. San Francisco, California

Unemployment Rate: 10.4%

Labour Force: 2.3 million



Unemployed: 235,200

Mercury News: Officials for the financially struggling Golden Gate Bridge are planning to cut the jobs of 34 toll takers. Raising tolls and starting charging cyclists and pedestrians to help overcome a $132 million budget deficit are also options being considered.

[San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA Metropolitan Statistical Area]

14. Atlanta, Georgia

Unemployment Rate: 10.5%

Labour Force: 2.65 million



Unemployed: 277,800

Atlanta-Journal Constitution is cutting 189 of it staff, and layoffs at the paper are rumoured to continue.

[Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area]

13. Jacksonville, Florida

Unemployment Rate: 10.7%

Labour Force: 683,000

Unemployed: 73,200

After mass layoffs in financial centres and banks in this area last year, cuts of law enforcement jobs is expected this fall.

[Jacksonville, FL Metropolitan Statistical Area]

12. Portland, Oregon

Unemployment Rate: 10.9%

Labour Force: 1.2 million



Unemployed: 127,400

Portland Tribune: Nike Inc. cut some 500 jobs from Beaverton-area World Headquarters this summer.

[Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton, OR-WA Metropolitan Statistical Area]

11. Miami, Florida

Unemployment Rate: 10.9%

Labour Force: 2.9 million



Unemployed: 311,700

The Miami Herald laid off 175 employees and eliminated 30 vacant positions earlier this year — about 19 per cent of its total workforce.

[Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metropolitan Statistical Area]

10. Orlando, Florida

Unemployment Rate: 11.5%

Labour Force: 1.1 million



Unemployed: 128,200

Orlando Sentinel: Citing a limited decline in its workload, Lockheed Martin Corp.‘s high-tech training unit in Orlando laid off nearly 45 workers on Monday — its first downsizing in eight years.

Lockheed Martin Simulation, Training & Support issued pink slips to 44 local computer engineers who work on certain military training-simulator programs that are winding down, the company said.

The unit noted that it has also been affected by delays in the U.S. military releasing funds for new programs, and by the loss of some contract bids it had expected to win.

[Orlando-Kissimmee, FL Metropolitan Statistical Area]

9. Charlotte, North Carolina

Unemployment Rate: 11.6%

Labour Force: 852,500

Unemployed: 99,100

Charlotte Observer: As unemployment hovers at record highs and the recession’s lingering effects batter businesses, state authorities say a growing number of companies are falling behind on paying unemployment insurance taxes.

More than 11,300 businesses statewide — about 6 per cent of those that contribute the payroll taxes that fund jobless benefits — were delinquent as of the end of June, owing $13.5 million, state officials say.

[Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord, NC-SC Metropolitan Statistical Area]

8. Tampa, Florida

Unemployment Rate: 11.7%

Labour Force: 1.3 million



Unemployed: 154,300

TampaBay.com: Wednesday will be the last day of one of the toughest fiscal years local governments have faced. It also will be the last day of work for hundreds of local government employees in the Tampa Bay area who are losing their jobs because of budget cuts.

Some residents may cheer that development. They may think government is bloated and hiding money. They may consider government employees uncaring, overpaid and underworked. They may have demanded that their taxes be cut.

[Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metropolitan Statistical Area]

7. San Jose, California

Unemployment Rate: 11.8%

Labour Force: 911,300

Unemployed: 107,500

San Jose Mercury News: Silicon Valley’s jobless rate continued its relentless climb to an unprecedented 12 per cent in August, but economists say the coming months should see the rate flatten out, though big declines are still far off.

The jobless figure was — again — the highest in comparable records going back to 1990, the Employment Development Department said Friday. California, where records extend further back, posted a postwar record jobless rate of 12.2 per cent.

[San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metropolitan Statistical Area]

6. Sacramento, California

Unemployment Rate: 11.8%

Labour Force: 1 million



Unemployed: 124,400

Sacramento Bee: It felt like a recession Friday at the EDD’s job centre on Broadway in Sacramento. Unemployed bookkeeper Marlena Turner was flabbergasted when told the region’s unemployment rate had fallen.

‘It seems like every time you turn around, people are getting laid off,’ said Turner, 62, who lost her job in February.

As for her own job search, she said: ‘You send out résumé after résumé … not even a nibble.’

Sacramentan Joe Rodriguez, 54, was laid off a year ago from a gravel plant. He checks in periodically with his union, Operating Engineers Local 3, but ‘they don’t have anything for me yet.’

[Sacramento–Arden-Arcade–Roseville, CA Metropolitan Statistical Area]

5. Los Angeles, California

Unemployment Rate: 11.9%

Labour Force: 6.5 million



Unemployed: 778,200

LA Times: ‘You can eliminate all the limos and velvet rope events you want,’ said former studio executive Marty Kaplan, director of the Norman Lear centre and research professor at the USC Annenberg School for Communication. ‘But if you’re still spending $100 million on pictures that have little chance of being hits, you’re in a business that is inherently nuts.’

Compounding the angst is the threat of another industry strike, this time by the powerful Screen Actors Guild, which would halt most movie and prime-time TV production and throw tens of thousands of actors, technicians and others out of work. Estimates of how much last year’s strike by screenwriters cost the local economy vary widely, from $380 million to $2.5 billion. One study concluded the strike led to the state losing 37,700 jobs tied to the entertainment industry.

[Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA Metropolitan Statistical Area]

4. Providence, Rhode Island

Unemployment Rate: 12.4%

Labour Force: 703,000



Unemployed: 87,000



Providence Journal: Thirteen police officers will lose their jobs at 4 p.m. Friday — the first police layoffs in years, and perhaps decades, in Rhode Island.

The layoffs had been announced previously, but no date had been set.

The layoffs — part of a plan intended to save the city $892,000 — will result in the elimination of half of the detective division, the elimination of the five-officer community policing division, and having one less officer on drug enforcement. The remaining force will include 87 officers.

[Providence-Fall River-Warwick, RI-MA Metropolitan NECTA]

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

Unemployment Rate: 13.9%

Labour Force: 1 million



Unemployed: 141,000

Las Vegas Sands: The company blamed declining business at its Venetian Casino and Resort as well as its sister property, the Palazzo, saying the workers let go came from a broad spectrum of departments. Recessionary effects have led to earnings at Las Vegas casinos plummeting over the last year.

Sands spokesman Ron Reese said the company is trying to adjust staffing to meet the lesser demand of the "current economic environment."

Sands spokesman Ron Reese said the company is trying to adjust staffing to meet the lesser demand of the “current economic environment.”

[Las Vegas-Paradise, NV Metropolitan Statistical Area]

2. San Bernardino, California

Unemployment Rate: 14.2%

Labour Force: 1.8 million



Unemployed: 253,000



San Bernadino Sun: Anticipating the economic situation to remain bleak, a (Loma Linda) City Council majority on Tuesday signed off on the city manager’s recommendation to implement layoffs to balance the budget.

In July, the council approved a $14million General Fund budget that was $181,000 in the red. The adopted budget included spending cuts, a shortened workday and reduced benefits for employees.

At the time, the council also directed City Manager Jarb Thaipejr to come up with a plan to balance the budget by December.

[

title=”1. Detroit, Michigan”

content=”Unemployment Rate: 17.3%

labour Force: 2.1 million



Unemployed: 361,100

It’s Detroit. Need we say more?

[Detroit-Warren-Livonia, MI Metropolitan Statistical Area]“

