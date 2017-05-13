RANKED: The 20 most successful fast-food chains right now

Kate Taylor, Diana Yukari
McDonald's Grand Mac 9Hollis Johnson

Fast-food chain are raking in billions of dollars every year.

But which chain rises above the rest?

QSR Magazine tracks the earnings of the biggest brands in the business, compiling data on chains’ revenue for 2015. We used that information to create a graphic, ranking the 20 most successful restaurant chains around.

Unsurprisingly, when it comes to sales, no one is able to beat fast-food giant McDonald’s.

Here’s how the rest stacked up:

Fast Food chains most successfulDiana Yukari/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: Starbucks or Starpreya? Here are real logos that look eerily similar

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.