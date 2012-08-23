The 20 Most Popular TED Talks Ever

Photo: TED
TED Talks have become a worldwide phenomenon.It’s a platform where the brightest minds — scientists, designers, inventors — go to spread their ideas. Many of these leaders deliver their insights at TED conferences around the world, which are then uploaded onto TED.com.
To date, the talks have received over 800 million pageviews. TED has just released a list of the top 20 talks of all time, which we’ve compiled here.
The reason behind this video's popularity isn't just in the topic, it's also the humour and wit of Mary Roach. Roach details her findings from hours of obscure research into the unknown and centuries-old topic of the orgasm. In the end, she gives viewers 10 bold and surprising claims about the sexual climax. (Viewer discretion is advised).
Keith Barry is well known in Europe for his mind-blowing (literally) stunts. Some call him a magician, others call him a brain hacker. Whatever the name, Barry entertains with 'brain magic,' composing routines that exploit the human mind's loopholes and bugs. The effect: a revealing look into the complex software between our ears.
Digg.com rated Johnny Lee's Wii remote hack as the Internet's #1 tech demo of all time. Among some of the feats he can achieve by tinkering with a $40 Wii remote: creating a digital whiteboard, a touchscreen, and a head-mounted 3D viewer. Hard to picture in your head? Watch the video and see.
Jeff Han demonstrates the accessibility and simplicity of a cheap, multi-touch, pressure sensitive, touchscreen for computers that may make the point-and-click era a thing of the past. Aside from the honour of being on this list, his work earned a spot on Time Magazine's list of the world's 100 Most Influential People.
Everyone wonders how the universe began, how life began, and whether we are alone or not. Stephen Hawking, already a household name, delves into these deep and ever-evolving questions, making the most complex concepts understandable to normal people.
Previously a speech writer for Al Gore, Dan Pink is now a career analyst, studying the puzzle of motivation. He offers advice to managers who want to get the most out of their employees. First off, he tells them to forget the traditional forms of reward that, in the end, actually 'dulls thinking and blocks creativity.'
Hans Rosling believes the notion of 'the West and the rest' is flat-out wrong, and he uses statistics and discussions of global health and poverty to support his point. He's personally debated Fidel Castro and is also an accomplished sword swallower -- which explains how he can deliver a riveting presentation.
This is one of the most popular speeches of all time, for its poignancy and resonance. Jobs delivered a simple lesson to graduates: Pursue your dreams, don't dwell on failures, and seek opportunity. And above all, do not fear death -- live before you die.
One of the most famous motivational speakers in the world, Tony Robbins has held 10,000-seat seminars, and spoken with Olympic athletes, heads of state, and CEOs. In this speech (which includes a famous TED moment in which he spontaneously high-fives with the spectating Al Gore), Robbins discusses what motivates us, what he calls the 'invisible force.'
MIT's Pattie Maes and Pranav Mistry demonstrate SixthSense, a wearable device with a projector that allows the real world and the world of data to interact. The idea behind the technology: transforming the computer from a distinct object into a source of intelligence embedded in our environment.
Inventor Pranav Mistry takes a deeper look at the SixthSense by the unveiling a new, paradigm-shifting paper 'laptop.' A Q&A with Mistry leads to the announcement that he will open-source SixthSense, allowing its possibilities to be discovered, and experienced, by all.
Jill Bolte Taylor, a brain scientist, learned firsthand what a stroke does to the human mind when a blood vessel in her brain burst one morning. Witnessing her motion, speech, and self-awareness shut down one-by-one, Bolte spent the next eight years relearning how to think, walk, and talk. While the left side of her brain was permanently damaged, the right side experienced a windfall of creative energy. Today, she serves as a powerful voice for brain recovery.
Sir Ken Robinson tops the list with his speech that calls into question our whole conception of education. As Robinson explains, we need to radically rethink our schools, encouraging and cultivating creativity and acknowledging the presence of multiple types of intelligence. Robinson believes we are educating people out of their creativity. 'If you're not prepared to be wrong, you'll never come up with anything original', Robinson says.
