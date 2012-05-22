The 20 Stocks That Are Most Loved By Hedge Funds

Photo: Flickr/ eyewash

The title says it all.A report from Morgan Stanley’s Adam Parker lists 20 stocks most owned by hedge funds.



Dominating the scene: Big tech, big oil, and big banks.

The stocks are ranked by the number of companies that own them.

Apple (AAPL) YTD: + 39% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Citadel, DE Shaw, Discovery Capital, Coatue Management, Greenlight Capital Description: Technology juggernaut Apple designs and manufactures popular consumer devices like iPhones, iPods, and Macintosh desktop and laptop computers. Google (GOOG) YTD: - 6% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Lone Pine Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Scout Capital Management Description: Search engine giant Google leads the web in search and online advertising services.

Express Scripts (ESRX) YTD: + 16% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Lone Pine Capital, Fir Tree Incorporated, Perry Corp, Luxor Capital Group, Owl Creek Asset Management Description: Healthcare administrator Express Scripts handles medical benefits and insurance plans on behalf of unions and employers. Microsoft (MSFT) YTD: + 15% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: CI Investments, First Eagle Investment Management, Goodman & Co, Discovery Capital Description: Long-established tech giant Microsoft manufactures personal computers and widely-used operating systems and business software like Windows and Microsoft Office. Citigroup (C) YTD: + 0% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Pershing Square Capital Management, York Capital Management Global, Viking Global Investors, Pzena Investment Management, Appaloosa Management Description: Bulge bracket bank Citigroup is engaged across virtually all financial services offerings including commercial and investment banking. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) YTD: - 2% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Lansdowne Partners, Highfields Capital Management, Adage Capital Partners, Ruffer LLP, Moore Capital Management Description: Bulge bracket JPMorgan Chase is another major financial institution engaged in both commercial and investment banking and ranks alongside Citigroup as one of the largest banking groups in the United States. QUALCOMM (QCOM) YTD: + 5% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Lone Pine Capital, Columbus Circle Investors, Discovery Capital, Maverick Capital, Coatue Management Description: Wireless telecoms manufacturer QUALCOMM develops and sells circuits like CDMA technology to major wireless carriers like Verizon for use in connecting cell phones and other mobile devices to the carrier's network. Wells Fargo (WFC) YTD: + 14% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Lansdowne Partners, Gardner Russo & Gardner, Adage Capital Partners, DE Shaw, Theleme Partners Description: San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, though smaller than Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, is another relatively large U.S. banking group engaged in both commercial and investment banking. Oracle (ORCL) YTD: + 2% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Cantillon Capital, Citadel Advisors, Metropolitan West Capital Management, First Eagle Investment Management Description: Enterprise software manufacturer Oracle has been a leader in the tech space for many years, supplying software to businesses for use in running server systems. It is also a major player in the exploding cloud services space. Pfizer (PFE) YTD: + 4% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: DE Shaw, Adage Capital Partners, Acadian Asset Management, Orbimed Advisors, Diamond Hill Capital Management Description: Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer manufactures many familiar drugs like Advil, Viagra, Zoloft, and Lipitor, among others. Cisco Systems (CSCO) YTD: - 8% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: First Eagle Investment Management, Viking Global Investors, CI Investments, Ruffer LLP, Adage Capital Partners Description: Computer hardware giant Cisco Systems manufactures networking products like routers, wireless access points, and switches that connect computers around the world. Anadarko Petroleum (APC) YTD: - 15% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Paulson & Co, Diamond Hill Capital Management, DE Shaw, Highfields Capital, First Eagle Investment Management Description: Oil and gas explorer Anadarko Petroleum finds and produces oil in areas like the Rocky Mountains, the Appalachian basin, and the southern United States as well as in offshore areas like the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska, and various locations off the African coast. Bank of America (BAC) YTD: + 23% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Pzena Investment Management, Adage Capital Partners, Appaloosa Management, Alden Global Capital, Caxton Associates Description: Charlotte, NC based bulge bracket Bank of America is the largest commercial and investment bank in the United States. Visa (V) YTD: + 14% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: SPO Advisory Corp, Lone Pine Capital, Tiger Global, Kensico Capital Management Description: Credit card company Visa is a leading provider of credit cards and payment technology and is one of the most universally accepted credit card providers, making it a staple in many wallets around the world. Goldman Sachs (GS) YTD: + 7% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Adage Capital Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Citadel Advisors, Viking Global Investors, Samlyn Capital Description: Bulge bracket Goldman Sachs is a leading U.S. investment bank and is often contracted to advise major corporations and sovereign governments on various types of M&A and restructuring deals. Hewlett Packard (HPQ) YTD: - 15% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Pzena Investment Management, Baupost Group, Relational Investors, DE Shaw, Owl Creek Asset Management Description: Computer hardware manufacturer Hewlett Packard is perhaps best known for its enterprise and home printers as well as its affordable personal computers. Yahoo! (YHOO) YTD: - 3% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Third Point LLC, Perry Corp, Fir Tree Incorporated, Diamondback Capital, Alden Global Capital Description: Struggling tech company Yahoo! is a search engine provider and digital content producer, operating various media properties across the web. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) YTD: - 14% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Goodman & Co, Key Group Holdings, Stevens Capital Management, UBS O'Connor, Apex Capital Description: Energy provider Occidental Petroleum is another large oil and gas producer that also operates in other related markets like chemicals and is engaged in trading of various commodities. Schlumberger (SLB) YTD: - 2% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Viking Global Investors, SAC Capital, Adage Capital, Metropolitan West Capital Management, Balyasny Asset Management Description: Oilfield services provider Schlumberger contracts for oil and gas exploration companies, managing rigs out in the field and providing drilling services to extract oil for producers. EMC Corporation (EMC) YTD: + 20% Top Five Hedge Fund Holders: Metropolitan West Capital Management, Brookside Capital, Alkeon Capital Management, Goodman & Co, Columbus Circle Investors Description: IT services company EMC operates virtual data centres and cloud storage services as well as virtualization products like VMWare that allow computer users to run virtual operating systems as standalone computer programs inside of another operating system.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.