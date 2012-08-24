The competition for jobs is fierce, and many recent college grads are working in jobs that have nothing to do with their degrees.



That’s what career data site Payscale.com found in its huge report on Gen Y, which surveyed 500,000 workers between the ages of 19 and 29.

It put together an index of the most popular jobs for young people, and the average salaries for those jobs. The data shows that Millennials have filled retail jobs more than any other:

Photo: Payscale

