The 20 most popular emoji in America

Harvard linguist Steven Pinker recently told us about how emoji are a new form of punctuation.
But as a new report from SwiftKey says, some punctuation marks are more popular than others.
The keyboard app makers analysed over a billion emoji used from June 2014 to June 2015.
In addition to figuring out which states love certain emoji more than others — Connecticut and koalas, Oklahoma and volcanoes — SwiftKey put together the data on the most-used emoji nationwide.
They are:
That’s basically the sum of human experience: joy, love, sadness, and a thumbs up.
